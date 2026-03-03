Flight Disruptions: UAE Residents Open Homes, Offer Meals To Stranded Travellers

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 5:00 AM UPDATED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 12:26 PM



By: SM Ayaz Zakir



Across Dubai, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, residents have stepped in - offering basic essentials to people they had never met beforeAdd as a preferredsource on Google

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

When flight disruptions due to airspace closures in the region left travellers waiting in terminals and forced them to extend their stays across the UAE, uncertainty replaced planned itineraries.

Some were in transit, others were on a short vacation to the UAE. With return flights delayed and rescheduled, many suddenly found themselves unsure of when they could travel next.

Across Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, residents have stepped in, opening their homes, arranging meals and offering basic essentials to people they had never met before.

Riyaz Raj, a consultant, businessman and owner of Rio Broast Chicken, who has lived in the UAE for 27 years, is among those helping visit visa holders and stranded residents. He has been involved in social service for 15 years and said the situation moved him to act.

“Many tourists are stranded in Dubai, and several have exhausted their money on accommodation, attractions and food. So now I am here helping anyone in need of food and essentials,” said Riyaz.

“I am doing this on a very small scale; it's just a way of giving back to the community. A few of my school alumni friends have also joined me. We just want to give back and bring some sense of relief to the people during this time,” he said.

One of his friends, Hussain, who runs a hotel in the city, has set aside a few rooms free of cost for stranded travellers who were staying there.

“If someone has nowhere to go, they can continue to stay with us until their travel situation is resolved. Few rooms are set aside for this purpose. It's important that people feel safe and supported,” said Hussain. Riyaz and his friends have been coordinating food deliveries and distributing essentials to these stranded visitors.

Ali Shahbaz, a resident of Ajman and director at Koncept Kreations, opened his apartment to a group of friends from India who were unable to return home.“I am currently alone in a two-bedroom apartment as my family is in India. I have asked four of them to stay in the guest room, and another four can manage in the hall,” said Ali.

“They were here for a week and were staying in a hotel when suddenly their travel plans were upended. At least they should not worry about a roof over their heads,” he said.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Hashmath Raza, a realtor, has been arranging accommodation, food and medicines for those stuck in the emirate.

“Many people are confused and stressed. We are trying to arrange whatever is possible, like a place to stay, meals, and basic medicines. Even small help makes a big difference in such times,” he said.

For stranded visitors, the support has offered reassurance during an uncertain time.

While authorities and airlines continue to manage the travel situation, these quiet acts of kindness are helping ease the burden one meal, one room and one open door at a time.



