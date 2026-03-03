LATRO Unveils Scammer Shield At MWC BCN 2026: The Essential Top-Layer Architecture To Stop Advanced Scam Traffic

Defend. Assure. Explore

At MWC 2026, LATRO debuts Scammer Shield: a complementary signalling overlay that catches the advanced telecom fraud that standard network monitoring misses.

- Donald Reinhart, CEO, LATRO

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, LATRO officially announced the launch of Scammer Shield. This new solution provides a complementary top-layer architecture designed to help telecommunications operators protect their brand reputation, defend subscriber identity and trust, and actively contribute to national economic security.

As telecom fraud becomes increasingly industrialized, standard network monitoring struggles to detect operations like high-volume SIM Farms and edge-based SMS Blasters (Fake Base Stations). These advanced invisible attacks bypass core firewalls entirely, delivering malicious URLs and PINs directly to subscribers. This visibility gap not only causes severe reputational damage and customer churn, but it also drains millions from national economies, prompting impending, heavy-handed regulatory mandates from governments worldwide.

Rather than forcing mobile network operators (MNOs) into lengthy and expensive core infrastructure overhauls that take years to implement, LATRO Scammer Shield serves as an agile, essential missing layer that immediately enhances existing security stacks.

“SMS fraud is no longer just a technical vulnerability; it is a direct threat to national economic stability, subscriber identity, and enterprise trust,” said LATRO's CEO, Donald Reinhart.“Operators cannot afford to wait 18 to 24 months to overhaul their core firewalls while regulators are demanding immediate action to protect citizens. By deploying Scammer Shield as a complementary signalling overlay, operators gain the agile intelligence required to outpace looming legislation, neutralise advanced bypasses instantly, and maximise the firewall investments they have already made.”

Strategic Value and Key Capabilities of Scammer Shield:

1. Outpace Looming Legislation: National authorities are increasingly mandating that operators block scam traffic, but doing so often conflicts with strict data privacy laws. Scammer Shield interrogates the signalling layer itself to identify rogue devices, achieving total network integrity and regulatory compliance entirely independent of private message payloads.

2. Protect Network Reputation and Customers: Scammer Shield empowers operators to stop waiting for enterprise victims (like banks and fintechs) to complain. By enabling subscriber-level scam attribution, operators can proactively defend both B2B partners and everyday consumers, stopping the scams that destroy brand trust, compromise subscriber identity, and drive customer churn.

3. Contribute to National and Economic Security: We don't just block the traffic; we help dismantle the operation. Scammer Shield features Full Directional Finding (DF) capabilities to pinpoint the physical location of unauthorized scam equipment. LATRO's Fraud Analysts provide detailed Geo-Location Investigation Reports to aid local law enforcement agencies in performing physical busts.

4. Zero Infrastructure Disruption: Integrates directly with existing network firewalls to identify missed scam attacks without requiring costly overhauls. Utilizing patented Protocol SignatureTM Analytics (US Patent No. 11.304.243.B2) and advanced anomaly detection, the system rapidly detects the distinct "fingerprints" of fraudulent equipment outside of standard network monitoring.

Scammer Shield provides unified detection alerts via a centralized dashboard and real-time detection reports, delivering immediate protection without multi-year bureaucratic bottlenecks.

About LATRO

LATRO is a global leader in AI-driven Fraud and Revenue Protection and Application Managed Services for Telecom and Fintech. Through their Defend (Fraud), Assure (RA/Fintech), and TAMS (Application Managed Services) solutions, they empower operators and regulators to stop losses and optimize business performance.

