MENAFN - Gulf Times) How Qatar has met the unprovoked missile and drone barrage from Iran this week has proved more than a statistical point: it is the product of years of quiet, methodical investment in governance, infrastructure, and national resilience. The attacks were repelled with a remarkably high success rate, the country kept functioning normally, and its people went about their daily lives in safety. It was, in many ways, governance under the ultimate stress test - and Qatar passed.

Qatar has ranked first in the region on the World Bank's global governance indicators, according to the latest 2024/2025 reports, due to the high efficiency of government performance across various related fields.

The country ranked high in several practical areas, including political stability, the rule of law, government effectiveness, and the quality of regulations. Besides, the latest reports have rated Qatar very highly in terms of economics and logistics, as Hamad Port ranked 1st in the Gulf and 11th worldwide in the 2024 Container Port Performance Index.

Further, Qatar has maintained an excellent high ranking in advancing e-government services, with a target of digitalisation. The government has been consistently investing in upgrading and developing its systems to improve public services and make them easily and securely accessible online for citizens, expatriate residents, visitors, and the business community, enhancing the customer experience and speeding up related procedures. Such e-services have been expanding continuously and covering many fields, including the courts and judiciary.

Accordingly, such digital transformation has reflected positively on public services and business, enabling the government to maintain the desired flexibility, allowing it to address challenges or emergencies immediately without significant disruption to essential public services, as the country has already built the necessary infrastructure and mastered the skills to run it.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government acted swiftly and efficiently, implementing positive measures that expanded health facilities, saving the lives of thousands of people. At the same time, the country's economy remained stable, and major construction and infrastructure projects were managed and completed on schedule.

The country was among the first in the world to roll out a highly organised, regulated nationwide vaccination campaign, which helped contain the spread of the disease and speed the gradual return to normal life. Further, the government adopted flexible measures and launched dedicated online platforms to facilitate the return of expatriates whose residency permits had expired during such a crisis. The process was managed efficiently and easily to minimise the associated negative human and economic impacts.

When the country was faced with a difficult situation back in 2017, the government was able to swiftly find excellent supply alternatives and travel routes, where quick and steady food, medicine and other supplies were secured and flooded the local market with goods from different parts of the world at even better and competitive prices than before the crisis.

The tough challenges were converted into new investment and business opportunities with Hamad Port maintaining more international trade routes and sophisticated ship and cargo handling facilities. Besides, local food production has been steadily increasing, marking a dramatic shift towards achieving food sufficiency in various areas, with the number of local farms and food companies rising at an outstanding rate, despite the involved natural and environmental challenges.

Recently, the multiple hostile attacks of the Iranian missiles and drones were effectively fended off with minimal losses and an amazingly high success rate that saved the country and its people from the intended potential havoc.

The country has continued to function and operate normally, with all services active and the people going about their daily lives safely and securely, due to the high-efficiency governance established over the years, with serious, sincere work under the guidance and vision of the country's wise leadership. In such exceptional and critical circumstances in Qatar and the region, the people living in the country feel assured that their protection, safety and well-being are the top priorities of the government. They can go about their daily affairs worry-free despite the negative rumours spread by some, as the reality of life proves that the situation is safe and under control.

.

missile drone Iran investment