CASE Comes To CONEXPO 2026 With Big Lineup Of New Machines And Technology So Crews Can Be Ready For Anything
Highlights include new D Series 3-ton mini excavators, a new midi excavator and new models to the E Series full-sized excavator lineup - showcasing versatile attachment capabilities and CASE's latest advancements in controls, connectivity and precision technology. Visitors can also see the latest addition to CASE's growing list of electric equipment: the all-new TL100EV electric mini track loader, with ultra-quiet, emissions-free operation and the same performance as its diesel counterpart.
Powerful new G Series compact wheel loaders with operator-friendly cab improvements will be at the show, along with upgraded large wheel loaders featuring operator-assist features like AutoDig and rear object detection. Show attendees will also be able to preview new N Series dozers expected to arrive in late 2026, with big upgrades to performance management, visibility and the operator experience.
Alongside the new equipment, the trailblazing 580EV electric backhoe will also be on display, demonstrating CASE's pioneering work in powerful, zero-emissions equipment for unique jobsite requirements.
Read the full story here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment