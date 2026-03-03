Fabel PRO Launches As Digital Infrastructure For Scalable Homecare Models

fabel PRO systematically extends professional care into everyday life. Care plans are translated into structured digital guidance: clear step-by-step instructions, automated reminders, structured check-ins and continuous progress tracking. Patients and caregivers gain clarity and confidence, while providers gain transparency, operational control and reliable care data.

fabel PRO is not a traditional white-label system. Providers receive a fully co-branded solution in their own look and feel, creating the experience of a dedicated provider app for patients.

The technological infrastructure, maintenance, scaling and ongoing development remain fully managed by fabel.

This ensures brand visibility for the provider while technological complexity and platform operations are handled professionally in the background.

The platform generates structured real-world care data directly from daily routines. Therapy adherence, check-in responses and documented developments are systematically captured and visualized. This enables early intervention, transparent quality reporting and strategic resource planning.

At the same time, additional services can be integrated contextually along the patient journey - such as digital coaching modules, telehealth services or complementary care solutions. Activation is needs-based and aligned with indication and therapy progression.

Experience from existing markets shows reduced inbound queries, improved care efficiency and more stable therapy outcomes. Homecare evolves from a resource-intensive service model into a scalable, data-driven care architecture.

“Homecare today requires more than clinical expertise - it requires a resilient digital infrastructure. With fabel PRO, we enable providers to systematically extend their services into patients' everyday lives. Co-branded, scalable and consistently outcome-oriented.”

- Maximiliane Kugler, Co-Founder fabel

fabel PRO is fabel's modular SaaS suite designed for professional care providers. Deployment is modular and can be implemented within weeks.

Contact: Maximiliane Kugler