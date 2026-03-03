Iran War Entering Dangerous Phase: US Media

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 4 (IANS) America's leading newspapers are portraying the war with Iran as a conflict entering a volatile new phase, marked by widening strikes, regional retaliation, and growing uncertainty about its ultimate objective.

Analysis and reporting in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal examine the strategic intent behind the campaign against Iran's regime and security institutions, while The Washington Post and USA Today document the war's immediate fallout - missile attacks across the region, embassy closures and the first confirmed American military deaths.

Noting that the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran over the weekend, The New York Times said this has triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks and has sent oil prices higher as the conflict widened across the Middle East. The newspaper noted that nations were scrambling to evacuate citizens from the region and that global markets reacted nervously as fighting intensified.

The Pentagon released the names of four US Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone attack on American facilities in Kuwait, the first confirmed American deaths since the campaign began.

On the other hand, The Wall Street Journal focused on the strategic dimension of the strikes inside Iran. The major financial daily reported that Israeli and US operations were targeting institutions linked to Iran's internal security apparatus, including organisations responsible for suppressing domestic protests.

“Israel's military is targeting the Iranian police state that brutally suppressed protests and killed thousands of people, with the hope of clearing the way for a popular revolt to overthrow the Islamic government,” the Journal reported.

But analysts warned that such an outcome may be difficult to achieve through air power alone.“If the bet is that airstrikes will finish the job from above while Iranians complete it from below, it's a bet that rests on no clear historical model,” said Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group.

Coverage by The Washington Post emphasised the rapid spread of the conflict beyond Iran's borders. The newspaper reported that Iran had launched retaliatory strikes across the region, hitting multiple countries in the Gulf and prompting the United States to close several embassies.

According to the Post, Iranian attacks have struck sites in at least ten countries, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and n Cyprus.

USA Today's live coverage on Tuesday focused on the immediate consequences for American forces and civilians in the region.

According to the national daily, thousands of Americans had been evacuated from the Middle East as governments and airlines scrambled to organise flights out of the conflict zone.