Enphase Energy, Inc. Notice Of April 20, 2026 Application Deadline For Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGM: ENPH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Enphase who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 22, 2025 and October 28, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

Enphase investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Enphase and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated its ability to manage its channel inventory; (ii) the Company had overstated its ability to offset the impacts resulting from the termination of the Residential Clean Energy Credit pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 25D; and (iii) as a result, the Company overstated its financial and operational prospects.

The case is Tripathi v. Enphase Energy, Inc., No. 26-cv-01380.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Enphase and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until April 20, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

