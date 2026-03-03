Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Braces For Hottest Day Of 2026 This Holi As Temperature Nears 33°C

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is likely to witness its warmest day of 2026 so far as Holi celebrations unfold under a clear sky. With temperatures climbing well above normal, residents can expect a hot and breezy festive afternoon

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33°C on March 4, making it potentially the warmest day of the year so far. On Tuesday, the city recorded a high of 31.5°C, which was over 4 degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 15.6°C.

If the forecast holds, Wednesday will surpass the previous seasonal high of 32.5°C recorded on February 28. Notably, temperatures in the capital have consistently remained above 30°C for the past week, indicating an early surge of summer-like conditions.

The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky on Holi, accompanied by surface winds ranging between 15 and 25 kmph. Gusts may reach up to 35 kmph during the day, offering brief relief but not significantly lowering the heat.

Weather data shows that most monitoring stations across the city have reported above-normal temperatures. Areas such as Safdarjung, Ridge, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar have all recorded maximum temperatures more than 3 to 4 degrees above seasonal averages.

Looking ahead, the mercury is expected to rise even further, possibly touching 36°C by March 8, suggesting that Delhi's transition into peak summer could arrive earlier than usual.

While the weather remains warm and sunny, air quality continues to be a concern. On Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 216, placing it in the 'poor' category. Some localities recorded even worse levels, with Punjabi Bagh touching 389, categorised as 'very poor'.

However, forecasts suggest that the AQI may improve slightly and remain in the 'moderate' range through Holi and up to March 6. Even so, vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues are advised to take precautions during outdoor celebrations.