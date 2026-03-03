SBU Detains Russian Agent Who Registered Starlink Terminals Under Fake Identities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The investigation found that the task had been carried out by a 44-year-old local draft evader, Ukrinform reports, citing the SBU.

He came to the attention of Russian intelligence while looking for easy money in Telegram channels. After being recruited, the agent first registered a Starlink terminal in his own name, supposedly for personal use, on instructions from the FSB.

Later, the suspect planned to involve a relative and ten drug-dependent individuals who had agreed to cooperate with him in exchange for "money for a dose."

Using their passport details, the man intended to register 11 additional satellite communication terminals and pass the corresponding device credentials to the FSB.

SBU officers uncovered the plan in advance and detained the agent near a public administrative services center while he was attempting to register a Starlink terminal under a proxy identity.

At the same time, the satellite terminal he had registered in his own name for Russian use was blocked and blacklisted by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

DM Fedorov: After Starlink shutdown, Russian army nearly cut off from communications, streams drop elevenfold

During searches, investigators seized a smartphone containing evidence of his work for Russia.

SBU investigators have served the suspect with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is being held in custody without the possibility of putting up bail and faces a potential life sentence with confiscation of property.

Authorities are also considering the legal qualification of the actions of his relative and other individuals involved in the criminal scheme.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine