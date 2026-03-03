403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gridwater To Present QSBS Investment Opportunity At OZ Pitch Day
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gridwater, a decentralized water infrastructure company, will present its Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) investment opportunity at tomorrow's OZ Pitch Day, hosted by OZ Exchange.
The presentation offers investors an alternative to traditional Opportunity Zone funds with significant structural and tax advantages:
Shorter Hold Period: QSBS requires a 5-year hold for full tax benefits versus the 10-year requirement for Opportunity Zone appreciation exclusion.
Superior Tax Treatment: Under IRC Section 1202, QSBS investors may exclude up to 100% of federal capital gains, up to $15 million per investor. In contrast, OZ investors must still pay tax on their original deferred gain when the deferral period ends.
Real-World Comparison: A $500,000 investment returning 3x would net a QSBS investor approximately $1.5 million after 5 years with zero federal tax. The same investment in a typical OZ fund would net approximately $1.14 million after 5 years, or $1.38 million after the full 10-year hold, due to taxes owed on the original deferred gain.
Immediate Cash Flow: Unlike typical fund structures that experience a "J-curve" of negative returns in early years, Gridwater's model generates returns from Day 1.
"Most investors don't realize there's a better path than Opportunity Zones for many situations," said Ken Berenger, President and Executive Chairman of Gridwater. "We're excited to show them an infrastructure investment that delivers superior tax outcomes without the decade-long lockup."
Event Details:
. Date: March 4, 2026
. Platform: OZ Exchange Virtual Pitch Day
. Registration:
Gridwater funds, owns, and operates decentralized water treatment systems across the United States, addressing critical infrastructure gaps while generating consistent returns for investors.
Tax benefits depend on individual circumstances. The QSBS exclusion under IRC Section 1202 requires a 5-year holding period and is subject to limitations including a $15 million cap or 10x adjusted basis. Opportunity Zone comparisons assume current law as of March 2026. Consult your tax advisor to determine eligibility and applicability to your situation.
About Gridwater
Gridwater is a water infrastructure company deploying next-generation mobile treatment technology to serve residential and commercial customers. The company operates under a Qualified Small Business Stock structure, offering investors significant tax advantages under IRC Section 1202.
The presentation offers investors an alternative to traditional Opportunity Zone funds with significant structural and tax advantages:
Shorter Hold Period: QSBS requires a 5-year hold for full tax benefits versus the 10-year requirement for Opportunity Zone appreciation exclusion.
Superior Tax Treatment: Under IRC Section 1202, QSBS investors may exclude up to 100% of federal capital gains, up to $15 million per investor. In contrast, OZ investors must still pay tax on their original deferred gain when the deferral period ends.
Real-World Comparison: A $500,000 investment returning 3x would net a QSBS investor approximately $1.5 million after 5 years with zero federal tax. The same investment in a typical OZ fund would net approximately $1.14 million after 5 years, or $1.38 million after the full 10-year hold, due to taxes owed on the original deferred gain.
Immediate Cash Flow: Unlike typical fund structures that experience a "J-curve" of negative returns in early years, Gridwater's model generates returns from Day 1.
"Most investors don't realize there's a better path than Opportunity Zones for many situations," said Ken Berenger, President and Executive Chairman of Gridwater. "We're excited to show them an infrastructure investment that delivers superior tax outcomes without the decade-long lockup."
Event Details:
. Date: March 4, 2026
. Platform: OZ Exchange Virtual Pitch Day
. Registration:
Gridwater funds, owns, and operates decentralized water treatment systems across the United States, addressing critical infrastructure gaps while generating consistent returns for investors.
Tax benefits depend on individual circumstances. The QSBS exclusion under IRC Section 1202 requires a 5-year holding period and is subject to limitations including a $15 million cap or 10x adjusted basis. Opportunity Zone comparisons assume current law as of March 2026. Consult your tax advisor to determine eligibility and applicability to your situation.
About Gridwater
Gridwater is a water infrastructure company deploying next-generation mobile treatment technology to serve residential and commercial customers. The company operates under a Qualified Small Business Stock structure, offering investors significant tax advantages under IRC Section 1202.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment