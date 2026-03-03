Expanding Presence Across Largest Digital Marketplaces Including Amazon ($AMZN), Chewy ($CHWY) And Walmart ($WMT): NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Stock Symbol: $NDTP)

Advancing Innovative Consumer Health and Wellness Solutions by Investing in Sustainable, Science-Driven Brands That Protect People, Pets and The Planet.

Designing, Manufacturing and Deploying Infection-Control and Hygiene Ecosystems, Including The Clean Republic® Brand.

Received Official Green Seal® Certification for Flagship Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant.

Enhanced Omni-Channel Positioning for 2026 Growth with Strategic Marketing Expansion.

Actively Scaling Marketing and Digital Growth Division to Maximize Brand Reach Across Expanding Retail Footprint.

Currently Leveraging Brand Presence Across Some of the World's Largest Digital Marketplaces Including Amazon, Chewy and Walmart.

Launched Dog Gone Odor®, Expanding Rapidly Growing Biosafety Catalog.

Advancements Into AI-Robotics for Unmanned Hospital Disinfection.

$NDWT Clean Republic is Green Seal-Certified and can be used as a Hospital-Grade Disinfectant to Deliver Safety, Sustainability and Efficacy.



NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Stock Symbol: NDTP) isdedicated to advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life Inc., NDTP is committed to creating value by investing in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet.

NDTP owned Good Salt Life is a vertically integrated biosafety company focused on designing, manufacturing, and deploying infection-control and hygiene ecosystems, including the Clean Republic® brand and proprietary dispensing hardware. The company is committed to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that foster healthier living environments.







Official Green Seal® Certification for Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant

On February 5th NDTP announced that its flagship product Clean Republic Multipurpose Disinfectant received Green Seal® certification. This official certification is a milestone that solidifies the NDTP position in the rapidly evolving landscape of sustainable, high-performance sanitization.

Green Seal® is considered one of the world's most respected symbols of environmental and health leadership. To earn the seal, NDTP Clean Republic underwent an extensive audit to prove it meets a high standard for performance, reduced toxicity, and environmental impact.

NDTP Clean Republic is now Green Seal-certified, and unlike traditional industrial cleaners that rely on harsh chemicals, it uses Hypochlorous Acid (HOCI). This powerhouse molecule is highly effective against pathogens yet incredibly gentle on the user and the planet. NDTP management believes that the Clean Republic product, when used as a hospital-grade disinfectant, could deliver safety, sustainability, and efficacy.

Enhanced Omni-Channel Positioning; Sets Stage for 2026 Growth with Strategic Marketing Expansion

On March 3rd NDTP announced a significant strengthening of its e-commerce ecosystem. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Inc., is currently leveraging its presence across some of the world's largest digital marketplaces, including Amazon, Chewy and Walmart.

NDTP management believes the final quarter of 2025 served as a strategic turning point for the Company's retail infrastructure. By optimizing its digital storefront on Walmart, NDTP has successfully positioned its HOCI-based product lines within reach of everyday American consumers. This digital marketing expansion is expected to create a powerful "flywheel effect" of brand awareness throughout 2026.

To further amplify this market presence, NDTP is actively scaling its internal marketing and digital growth division, an investment designed to maximize the brand's reach across its expanding retail footprint. NDTP anticipates that an investment in human capital could advance the Company's data analytics, customer acquisition cost (CAC) optimization, and cross-platform advertising expenditure.

NDTP believes this infusion of specialized talent could serve as a primary catalyst for:

Market Share Capture: Scaling NDTP digital ads spend with an anticipated goal to increase market share in the "green" disinfectant and pet-care categories.

Enhanced Brand Storytelling: Communicating the science of NDTP proprietary technology to a wider global audience.

Conversion Optimization: Refining the "click-to-cart" journey across Walmart, Chewy, and Amazon to drive higher lifetime value (LTV).

Launch of Dog Gone Odor® on Chewy and Amazon, Expanding Rapidly Growing Biosafety Catalog

On January 14th NDTP announced a major retail expansion of its premier pet care brand Dog Gone Odor®. The product line launch on Chewy and Amazon targets nationwide access to the Company's EPA-registered antimicrobial solutions.

The addition of Dog Gone Odor® to these major e-commerce platforms represents a significant expansion of the NDTP which now includes a diverse range of eco-friendly, science-backed solutions for home, pet, and professional environments. Dog Gone Odor® joins other successful brands in the portfolio, such as:

Clean Republic®: Hospital-grade, salt-based disinfectants.

PurrGuard®: Specialized odor-control chemistry for feline environments.

Fresh Extend®: Natural fruit and vegetable washes.

Good Salt Living: Personal care and wellness essentials, including skin toners and oral rinses.

The Dog Gone Odor® line, featuring NDTP Good Salt Life's flagship waterless probiotic shampoo and deodorizing sprays, utilizes a proprietary formula that neutralizes odor-causing bacteria at the source. Unlike competitors that rely on heavy perfumes, NDTP Good Salt Life's chemistry is EPA-registered and safe for sensitive skin, making it a preferred choice for modern pet parents.

Advance Into AI-Robotics for Unmanned Hospital Disinfection

On January 12th NDTP announced a significant leap forward in healthcare sanitation technology. NDTP subsidiary Good Salt Life, Inc. has integrated AI-robotics into its disinfection processes, revolutionizing hospital cleaning with unmanned disinfection technology that leverages exclusive induction-charged spray technology. This innovation is bolstered by a non-toxic chemical solution that is safe for human inhalation and skin contact and is designed to potentially eliminate even the toughest viruses. NDTP AI-robotic innovation could be at the forefront of the hospital cleaning industry, a multi-billion-dollar sector.







The NDTP Clean Republic® Multipurpose Disinfectant is currently undergoing multiple regulatory and third-party reviews, further solidifying its role as a vital solution in healthcare, food service, education, and animal care environments. The product is formulated using advanced salt-based chemistry and is non-toxic, non-VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), and designed to be safe for sensitive environments.

The innovative NDTP approach not only improves surface coverage and consistency but could also minimize chemical overuse, aligning with industry trends toward sustainability and environmental responsibility. NDTP is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what modern disinfectants can achieve, focusing on measurable efficacy and regulatory credibility.

