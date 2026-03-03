Myrtle Beach Magic Show Announces Exclusive“Buy One Get One Free” Ticket Promotion For The 2026 Season

MENAFN - GetNews) The Myrtle Beach Magic Show: Live on Stage, which has received a lot of praise, has officially announced a special ticket deal for the 2026 entertainment season.







Vacationers and local residents can now experience world-class illusions and side-splitting comedy at the GTS Theatre with a special "Buy One Get One Free" offer. This exclusive online promotion is valid for advance purchases made for performances scheduled between March 23, 2026, and December 23, 2026. The promotional offer has already generated significant interest, with 30 add to cart events in the last 30 days alone.

The Myrtle Beach Magic Show lasts about 90 minutes and is a breathtaking theatrical experience that is carefully planned for people of all ages. Brandon Baggett, a famous second-generation magician who has been wowing audiences since he was five, is the star of the show. Baggett has magic in his blood because he grew up watching his magician father perform all over the Midwest. He has decades of professional experience and has showcased his skills across the country, even headlining on the Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship.

During the show, people see many exciting, fast-paced, magical tricks. Baggett has a huge range of skills, including amazing sleight-of-hand tricks, mind-blowing disappearing acts, complicated card tricks, and funny comedy routines. The show is very interactive, with audience participation that lets some guests become a big part of the magical action on stage. Every magical moment is meant to keep people on the edge of their seats, thanks to Baggett's charming energy and amazing skills.

All performances are at the great GTS Theatre, which is easy to get to at 1220 Port Drive in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The venue has a cabaret-style setting that makes the magical action feel very personal for everyone who comes. The GTS Theatre has the best sound and lighting system and very comfortable seats, making it the best place to watch a show. The theater also has free parking for everyone and a casual dress code, which makes it easy and fun to go to the movies. The building is also completely accessible to people with disabilities so that all guests can use it.

To take advantage of the exclusive Buy One Get One Free offer, tickets must be purchased in advance, either online or by calling the toll-free box office. The production also offers a flexible cancellation policy, granting guests a 100% future travel credit if cancellations are made up to 48 hours prior to the scheduled vacation start date.

About The Myrtle Beach Magic Show:

