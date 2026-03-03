Global Wound Care Market To Reach USD 30.48 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Collagen), Devices (NPWT, Debridement), Biological Skin Substitutes, Sutures, Staplers), Wounds (Chronic, Acute)), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report Wound Care Market is valued at an estimated USD 22.22 billion in 2025. The size is projected to reach USD 30.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Wound Care Market Size & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025 Market Size: 22.22 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: 30.48billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.5 %

Wound Care Market Trends & Insights:

1. The wound care market is broken down by product: advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products, and traditional wound care products.

2. The wound care market is divided based on wound types, including chronic wounds and acute wounds.

3. The wound care market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, long-term care facilities, and other end users.

4. The global wound care market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

5. The global wound care market is steadily growing, driven by strategic partnerships and strong R&D investments.

What is driving growth in the wound care market?

The rising prevalence of chronic wounds-particularly diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers-is creating sustained demand for advanced wound care products, including dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, debridement technologies, biological skin substitutes, sutures, and staplers.

Why does this matter now?

Globally, aging populations and increasing rates of diabetes are contributing to higher incidences of non-healing wounds that require long-term, specialized treatment. Chronic wounds not only increase healthcare costs but also significantly impact patient quality of life. As a result, healthcare providers are prioritizing faster healing outcomes, infection prevention, and reduced hospital readmissions.

In parallel, the rise in traumatic injuries from road accidents and surgical procedures is reinforcing demand for acute wound management solutions. Emerging markets are also expanding healthcare access and infrastructure, creating new opportunities for adoption of advanced wound care technologies.

Segment Insights: Chronic Wounds Leading Growth

By wound type, the chronic wounds segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period and held the largest market share in 2024. Chronic wounds-including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers-require targeted, continuous care to prevent infection and promote tissue regeneration.

How are providers responding? Hospitals and specialty clinics are increasingly integrating advanced dressings, collagen-based products, and biological skin substitutes to accelerate healing and minimize complications. The need for structured wound management protocols, combined with growing surgical volumes and accidental injuries worldwide, continues to reinforce demand in this segment.

End User Insights: Hospitals and Clinics at the Core

By end user, hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share of the wound care market in 2024. These facilities, encompassing both inpatient and outpatient settings, manage a high volume of complex wound cases requiring multidisciplinary intervention.

Who is driving adoption within these settings? Surgeons, wound care specialists, and clinical teams rely on advanced technologies and trained personnel to deliver immediate and continuous treatment. Hospitals and clinics maintain ready access to sophisticated wound care devices such as NPWT systems and debridement solutions, enabling comprehensive care pathways. Their capacity to handle critical cases and ensure follow-up care supports their dominant market position.

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America held the largest share of the global wound care market in 2024. The region's leadership is driven by a high prevalence of diabetes, particularly among the geriatric population, which increases the incidence of diabetic foot ulcers. Rising obesity rates and road accident cases in the United States further contribute to demand for wound care solutions.

Where is growth concentrated? The strong presence of leading wound care manufacturers, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and widespread access to innovative products reinforce North America's position. Continued investments in healthcare delivery and specialized wound management programs are expected to sustain regional dominance through 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The wound care market is characterized by strong participation from global medical device and healthcare companies, including Solventum, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith+Nephew, Convatec Group PLC, Coloplast Group, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke AB, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, PAUL HARTMANN AG, B. Braun SE, Organogenesis Inc., MIMEDX Group, Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Avery Dennison Corporation, Mativ Holdings, Inc., Owens & Minor, Zimmer Biomet, Bioventus, Medtronic, and Baxter. These players continue to invest in product innovation, regenerative therapies, and advanced wound healing technologies to strengthen market positioning.

Strategic Implications for Industry Leaders:

For healthcare executives and investors, the wound care market represents a resilient and essential segment within medical technology. The increasing burden of chronic conditions, expanding surgical volumes, and rising trauma incidence underscore the need for scalable, outcome-driven wound management strategies.

As value-based care models gain traction, organizations that prioritize infection prevention, faster healing times, and integrated care pathways will be better positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities in the global wound care market.

