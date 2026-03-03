Hilarious Hound Hijinks Return In Sauli And The Great Escape: The Mayhem Unleashed Book Three In The Beloved Rescue Pup Series Adventures Of Sauli The Rescue Pup

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sauli And The Great Escape: The Mayhem Unleashed by Kay Jay"

Leela Publications proudly announces the release of Sauli And The Great Escape: The Mayhem Unleashed, the third installment in the heartwarming and laugh out loud Adventures of Sauli the Rescue Pup series by Kay Jay. This delightful children's book continues the tail wagging journey of everyone's favorite freedom loving rescue pup - Sauli, a Belgian Malinois.

In her newest adventure, Sauli is on a mission. Freedom. Whether she is dodging bath time disasters, orchestrating daycare breakouts, invading tents, or staging a Thanksgiving escape, Sauli's boundless spirit leads to one comical catastrophe after another. Her antics take readers from open-house chaos to a wild doggy parade through the streets of San Francisco, and even across the globe to Mumbai, where a chance sighting of Grandpa sparks an unforgettable chase through the busy, crowded city streets.

Filled with vivid illustrations, relatable themes, and nonstop humor, Sauli And The Great Escape explores the universal longing for independence while gently reminding young readers that home and family are what truly matter most. With its easy-to-follow storytelling and engaging characters, this book is perfect for children, families, and animal lovers of all ages.

Why Readers Will Love This Book



Laugh-out-loud humor that keeps kids giggling from start to finish

Relatable themes about freedom, family, and finding where you belong

Bright, beautiful illustrations that bring every adventure to life

Heartwarming moments woven into Sauli's whirlwind escapades A joyful celebration of rescue pets and second chances

Kay Jay, a cross-genre author, data scientist, and environmental storyteller, is known for blending wit, compassion, and meaningful themes into her work. Inspired by her real-life rescue dog, the Adventures of Sauli the Rescue Pup series encourages empathy, resilience, and understanding in young readers. Kay Jay is also the author of eco fables such as The Day Fire Disappeared, The Day Water Vanished, and The Day The Sun Slept from the series A Song And Dance For Mother Earth, as well as satirical and literary works including Diary of Clichés and Beautiful Men, The Dog Walker. A graduate of Harvard Business School's analytics program, she is a lifelong advocate for sustainability and animal welfare.

For more information, visit: Instagram: Facebook:

Sauli And The Great Escape: The Mayhem Unleashed is available now at major retailers.

Amazon:

Barnes & Noble:

Ingarm:

Book Details Title: Sauli And The Great Escape: The Mayhem Unleashed

Series: Adventures of Sauli the Rescue Pup, Book 3

Author: Kay Jay

Publisher: Leela Publications

Publication Date: August 2, 2025

ISBN: 9798349569517

Genre: Children's Books

