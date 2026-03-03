MENAFN - GetNews)



"Resort Data Processing Joins GNEX 2026 as Bronze Sponsor in Nashville, Tennessee."RDP Brings Four Decades of Hospitality Technology Innovation to GNEX's Expanded Platform

Orlando, Fla. - March 3, 2026 - The Perspective Group and GNEX (Growth Networking EXperience) Conference today announced that Resort Data Processing (RDP), a leading hospitality technology provider serving properties worldwide, will join GNEX 2026 as a Bronze Sponsor. The event will take place March 18–20, 2026, at the JW Marriott in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

As GNEX enters its next chapter, the conference continues to evolve beyond a traditional industry gathering. GNEX 2026 reflects an expanded vision that brings together leaders from hospitality, travel, vacation ownership, rentals, technology, finance, and loyalty into a single, industry-shaping annual event focused on real business outcomes and meaningful collaboration.

Resort Data Processing joins GNEX 2026 as a Bronze Sponsor aligned with this cross-industry approach. Founded in 1981 in Vail, Colorado, the company has spent more than four decades redefining hospitality technology with a simple mission: help operators do their jobs better through smarter software. Today, RDP supports more than 500 properties worldwide. RDP delivers all-in-one, highly configurable property managements solutions that seamlessly handle mixed-use properties including timeshares, fractional ownership properties, private residence clubs, boutique hotels, luxury resorts, condo hotels, and RV resorts all within a single, unified system. RDP provides highly configurable solutions designed to manage complex operations while elevating the guest experience.

RDP's property management platform is designed to adapt to each operation, offering more than 400 configurable settings and seamless third-party integrations that mold around a property's unique needs rather than forcing operators into a rigid system. Its comprehensive suite of tools includes reservations and multi-property coordination, housekeeping and maintenance management, dynamic pricing, guest engagement, surveys, online guest reviews, upsells, embedded PCI-DSS-compliant payment processing, and reporting that turn operational data into actionable insights.

“GNEX's expanded mission mirrors what we've been focused on for more than 40 years-helping hospitality leaders leverage technology to operate smarter, grow confidently, and deliver exceptional guest experiences,” said Ross Moff, Sales Manager at Resort Data Processing.“We're excited to support GNEX 2026 and connect with executives across hospitality, travel, and vacation ownership to explore how adaptable technology can drive real business impact.”

Hosted at the JW Marriott Nashville, GNEX 2026 will deliver three days of executive-level programming, curated networking, and high-impact discussions designed to turn conversations into measurable results. Attendees include decision-makers across hospitality operations, travel technology, finance, guest experience, sales and marketing, and loyalty innovation.

“Resort Data Processing represents the type of long-standing, forward-thinking technology partner that thrives within GNEX's expanded vision,” said Paul Mattimoe, President and CEO of Perspective Group.“Their focus on configurability, operational excellence, and guest experience makes them a strong addition to GNEX 2026 as we continue to unite industries and elevate outcomes.”

About Resort Data Processing

About GNEX Conference

With a new destination every year, a heavy focus on networking, high-quality events, and innovative format, GNEX Conferences attract senior-level executives from more than 100+ companies across the globe. The conference series brings together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them, including Resort Management, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Financial, Construction & Renovation, Technology, HR & Training and more.