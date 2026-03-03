Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Verdera Energy Corp. (V) Closes The Market


2026-03-03 07:05:01
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Verdera Energy Corp. (V) Closes the Market

March 03, 2026 4:51 PM EST | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Janet Lee-Sheriff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Verdera Energy Corp. ("Verdera" or the "Company") (TSXV: V) and their executive team, joined Roy Wefuan, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium assets in New Mexico. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium in the United States. Supported by strategic shareholder enCore Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: EU TSXV: EU), Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, known and historic resources and a significant proprietary database. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:
 Janet Lee-Sheriff
Chief Executive Officer
...
214-304-9552

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

MENAFN03032026004218003983ID1110814670



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search