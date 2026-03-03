Coram Deo Advisors Welcomes Elizabeth Ogun As Client Service Associate To Support Continued Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Coram Deo Advisors, a Christian financial planning firm committed to guiding clients through a Biblical worldview, announces the addition of Elizabeth Ogun as Client Service Associate. This strategic hire reflects the firm's continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized wealth management services.

Elizabeth brings a unique blend of analytical expertise, legal insight, and program management experience to her new role. Her diverse background positions her to support the firm's mission of helping individuals, families, and ministries navigate their financial journeys with clarity and purpose.

"Elizabeth's multifaceted skill set and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our values at Coram Deo Advisors," said Dave Over, Sr. "As we continue to grow and serve more clients seeking faith-based financial guidance, Elizabeth's analytical precision and commitment to exceptional client care will be invaluable."

Before joining Coram Deo Advisors, Elizabeth gained experience across analytical, legal, and program coordination roles, developing expertise in managing complex data, overseeing projects, and delivering high-quality client service. She holds a degree in Politics, Policies, and International Affairs from the University of Baltimore.

Elizabeth's commitment to service extends beyond her professional accomplishments. As a former Miss America Organization titleholder, she dedicated 1,000 service hours to advancing STEM initiatives in underserved communities, earning distinction as a Woman in STEM.

"I'm excited to join a firm where my analytical skills, program management experience, and passion for client service can contribute to helping clients achieve financial independence with faith at the center," said Elizabeth Ogun. "The opportunity to support families and ministries in making God-honoring financial decisions is deeply meaningful to me."

Coram Deo Advisors specializes in personalized financial planning and wealth management, helping clients identify potential challenges and develop estate strategies designed to create lasting impact for future generations. The firm's multi-generational approach and commitment to Biblical stewardship distinguish it in the financial services industry.

About Coram Deo Advisors

Coram Deo Advisors is a Christian financial planning firm dedicated to guiding individuals, families, and ministries toward financial independence with clarity and purpose. Through personalized planning and wealth management grounded in a Biblical worldview, the firm empowers clients to Lead Your Legacy and live worthy of their calling. For more information, visit CoramDeoAdvisors.