Proqr Announces Webcast Of Presentation At The 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary ADAR-mediated AxiomerTM RNA editing technology platform, today announced that company management will present at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 3:25pm ET.

About Axiomer TM

ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA base editing technology called AxiomerTM, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for diverse types of diseases. AxiomerTM“Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells called ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA). AxiomerTM EONs are designed to recruit and direct endogenously expressed ADARs to change an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G) – correcting an RNA with a disease-causing mutation back to a normal (wild type) RNA, modulating protein expression, or altering a protein so that it will have a new function that helps prevent or treat disease.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called AxiomerTM, which uses a cell's own editing machinery called ADAR to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for both rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

