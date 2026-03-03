ONEOK Schedules 2026 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Sets Record Date

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will hold its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders virtually on May 20, 2026, at 9 a.m. Central Time.

Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2026, are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the annual meeting.

What: ONEOK, Inc. 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: 9 a.m. Central, May 20, 2026

Where: Virtual meeting

How: Shareholders may register online beginning April 1, 2026, using the control number found on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, your proxy card, voting information form or other notice previously received. Visit for more information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), we deliver energy products and services vital to an advancing world. We are a leading midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage and marine export services. Through our approximately 60,000-mile pipeline network, we transport the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products and crude oil that help meet domestic and international energy demand, contribute to energy security and provide safe, reliable and responsible energy solutions needed today and into the future. As one of the largest integrated energy infrastructure companies in North America, ONEOK is delivering energy that makes a difference in the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world.

ONEOK is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: . For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

CONTACT: Megan Patterson 918-561-5325... Charlsey Phillips 918-510-1664...