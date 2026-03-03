Fold To Release Fourth Quarter 2025 Results March 17Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold”), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information:

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.



Date: March 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Participant Call Links:



Live Webcast: Link Dial-in Registration: Link



Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Dial-in Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Fold's website at .

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Bitcoin Gift CardTM, and Fold Debit CardTM, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

