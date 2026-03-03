Soundthinking, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(2,772
|)
|$
|(4,079
|)
|$
|(9,420
|)
|$
|(9,180
|)
|Less:
|Restructuring expense
|197
|(10
|)
|197
|336
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|18
|-
|23
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|-
|-
|(554
|)
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(2,575
|)
|$
|(4,071
|)
|$
|(9,223
|)
|$
|(9,375
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share and adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted
|12,748,874
|12,589,833
|12,717,901
|12,710,236
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(2,772
|)
|$
|(4,079
|)
|$
|(9,420
|)
|$
|(9,180
|)
|Less:
|Interest (income) expense, net
|1
|(22
|)
|19
|154
|Income taxes
|85
|111
|113
|778
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|2,593
|2,699
|10,282
|10,673
|Restructuring expense
|197
|(10
|)
|197
|336
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|18
|-
|23
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,148
|3,000
|11,445
|12,128
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|-
|-
|(554
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,252
|$
|1,717
|$
|12,636
|$
|14,358
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR is calculated for a year based on the expected GAAP revenue for the year from contracts that are in effect on January 1st of such year, assuming all such contracts that are due for renewal during the year renew as expected on or near their renewal date, and including contracts executed during the year after January 1st, but for which GAAP revenue recognition starts January 1st of the year.
Revenue Retention Rate: We calculate our revenue retention rate for each year by dividing the (a) total revenues for such year from those customers who were customers during the corresponding prior year by (b) the total revenues from all customers in the corresponding prior year. For the purposes of calculating our revenue retention rate, we count as customers all entities with which we had contracts in the applicable year. Revenue retention rate for any given period does not include revenues attributable to customers first acquired during such period. We focus on our revenue retention rate because we believe that this metric provides insight into revenues related to and retention of existing customers. If our revenue retention rate for a year exceeds 100%, this indicates a low churn and means that the revenues retained during the year, including from customer expansions, more than offset the revenues that we lost from customers that did not renew their contracts during the year.
Sales and Marketing Spend per $1.00 of New Annualized Contract Value: We calculate sales and marketing spend annually as the total sales and marketing expense during a year divided by the first 12 months of contract value for contracts entered into during the same year. We use this metric to measure the efficiency of our sales and marketing efforts in acquiring customers, renewing customer contracts, and expanding their coverage areas.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and earnings call referencing this press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's expectations for its estimated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2026, the Company's expectations for the increase in its ARR, ability to drive profitable growth, enter into new vertical expansion markets and build upon existing contracts and partnerships, including in the United States and internationally, the potential entry into and renewal of customer contracts, including execution of the delayed contracts, the timing of such entry or renewal, and the Company's plan to continue innovating and executing against its strategic and financial growth priorities to deliver meaningful value to its stakeholders, the Company's expectations of benefits through integration of AI-driven capabilities, operating momentum, sales pipeline, revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion in 2026 and beyond. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to enter into new contracts or renew its contract with key customers and the timing of such entry or renewal; the Company's ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all; the Company's ability to maintain and increase sales, including sales of the Company's newer product lines and through expansion into new vertical markets; the availability of funding for the Company's customers to purchase the Company's solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the Company's ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the potential effects of negative publicity; the Company's ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the Company's solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the Company's ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and the Company's ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with macroeconomic factors, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the earnings call referencing this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.
About SoundThinking, Inc.
SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company's SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRangerTM powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.
Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
...
Investor Relations Contacts:
Ankit Hira
Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (203) 546 0444
...
| SoundThinking, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|24,789
|$
|23,411
|$
|104,127
|$
|102,031
|Costs
|Cost of revenues
|12,050
|11,511
|47,055
|43,542
|Impairment of property and equipment
|124
|193
|434
|605
|Total costs
|12,174
|11,704
|47,489
|44,147
|Gross profit
|12,615
|11,707
|56,638
|57,884
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|6,520
|6,523
|26,100
|28,138
|Research and development
|3,958
|3,484
|15,866
|13,925
|General and administrative
|4,469
|5,515
|23,207
|23,894
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|-
|-
|(554
|)
|Restructuring expense
|197
|(10
|)
|197
|336
|Total operating expenses
|15,144
|15,512
|65,370
|65,739
|Operating loss
|(2,529
|)
|(3,805
|)
|(8,732
|)
|(7,855
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest income (expense), net
|(1
|)
|22
|(19
|)
|(154
|)
|Other expense, net
|(157
|)
|(185
|)
|(556
|)
|(393
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(158
|)
|(163
|)
|(575
|)
|(547
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(2,687
|)
|(3,968
|)
|(9,307
|)
|(8,402
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|85
|111
|113
|778
|Net loss
|$
|(2,772
|)
|$
|(4,079
|)
|$
|(9,420
|)
|$
|(9,180
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|12,748,874
|12,589,833
|12,717,901
|12,710,236
| SoundThinking, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|15,797
|$
|13,183
|Accounts receivable and contract asset, net
|28,570
|25,464
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,225
|4,881
|Total current assets
|48,592
|43,528
|Property and equipment, net
|18,816
|20,131
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,904
|1,878
|Goodwill
|34,213
|34,213
|Intangible assets, net
|29,335
|33,182
|Other assets
|2,894
|3,861
|Total assets
|$
|135,754
|$
|136,793
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,789
|$
|3,442
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|9,578
|10,216
|Line of credit
|4,000
|4,000
|Deferred revenue, short-term
|40,035
|38,401
|Total current liabilities
|57,402
|56,059
|Deferred revenue, long-term
|3,845
|5,832
|Deferred tax liability
|1,359
|1,361
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|976
|1,142
|Total liabilities
|63,582
|64,394
|Stockholders' equity
| Common stock: $0.005 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized;
12,825,960 and 12,634,485 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|64
|64
|Additional paid-in capital
|186,115
|177,021
|Accumulated deficit
|(113,718
|)
|(104,298
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(289
|)
|(388
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|72,172
|72,399
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|135,754
|$
|136,793
