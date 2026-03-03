INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Tennant Company - TNC

The investigation concerns whether Tennant and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 23, 2026, Tennant issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 financial results. Among other items, Tennant reported sharp declines in sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share, after Tennant's plant Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) transition in November disrupted operations. Management further estimated that of the $30 million in lost sales, roughly half would be unrecoverable, as customer relationships were strained due to the three-week disruption.

On this news, Tennant's stock price fell $19.28 per share, or 23.43%, to close at $63.02 per share on February 24, 2026.

