Mendelson Consulting Named Official Reseller Of Intuit Enterprise Suite
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mendelson Consulting, a leading provider of business technology solutions and consulting services, is proud to announce its designation as an Official Reseller of the Intuit Enterprise Suite. This partnership enables Mendelson Consulting to deliver Intuit's powerful new cloud-based, AI-native ERP solution to businesses seeking to scale and streamline operations while maximizing efficiency.
Empowering Businesses with Intuit Enterprise Suite
Intuit Enterprise Suite is designed to meet the diverse needs of growing organizations. From inter-company transactions and consolidations to multi-dimensional reporting and advanced project management, Intuit Enterprise Suite empowers companies to innovate, scale, and achieve their goals.
As an official reseller, Mendelson Consulting provides clients with expert guidance, customized implementation, and ongoing support for Intuit Enterprise Suite. Having been Intuit's first QuickBooks Solution Provider partner, Mendelson Consulting is uniquely positioned to help businesses take advantage of this new offering from Intuit. Businesses partnering with Mendelson Consulting can expect seamless integration, tailored training, and a commitment to delivering solutions that drive measurable results.
According to Sean McCaffery, Partner Sales Leader for Intuit, "Mendelson has been a cornerstone of our program since the beginning. Their proven track record across the Intuit portfolio makes them the ideal strategic partner to lead the way with Intuit Enterprise Suite, and we're thrilled to see them bring that expertise to our mid-market customers."
Expanding Technology Offerings
"We are excited to expand our technology offerings as one of the first official Intuit Enterprise Suite resellers," said Mario Nowogrodzki, CEO of Mendelson Consulting. "Our clients will benefit from the advanced features and scalability that Intuit's enterprise solutions provide, especially when combined with Mendelson's experience and expertise with larger businesses using QuickBooks Enterprise Desktop and QuickBooks Online. This partnership underscores our commitment to helping businesses leverage the best tools to succeed in a competitive marketplace, and to help our clients grow without their software holding them back."
About Mario Nowogrodzki and Mendelson Consulting
Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting and Noobeh cloud services. Mendelson optimizes accounting and management processes for SMBs and accountants by maximizing financial and operational technology solutions.
Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting's Noobeh cloud team is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider delivering Microsoft365, Dynamics365, Azure cloud services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more. Visit to learn more.
About Intuit
Intuit is a global leader in business and financial management solutions. Their products empower millions of businesses and individuals to manage finances, improve productivity, and grow with confidence.
