Witte Museum Brings '90S Nostalgia To Life With The Robot Zoo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Giant Mechanical Animals Take Over the H-E-B Science Treehouse for a Hands-On STEM Adventure

San Antonio, TX, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pistons for muscles. Gears for joints. Computers for brains. Step into a world where animals are reimagined as larger-than-life machines in The Robot Zoo, open now through August 16, 2026.

Originally developed in the 1990s, The Robot Zoo transforms familiar creatures into towering mechanical marvels, revealing how nature works through engineering. Through imaginative design and hands-on exploration, visitors discover how animals see, move, hunt, and survive by comparing biological systems to everyday machines.

Spanning across the second floor of the H-E-B Science Treehouse, the exhibition features three giant robotic animals, a chameleon, a platypus, and a housefly, along with eight interactive stations designed to engage children ages four to ten and the adults who grew up exploring the Treehouse themselves.

“As the Witte celebrates its 100th birthday year, The Robot Zoo reminds us of the blockbuster exhibitions that defined the Witte and introduces a new generation to hands-on discovery,” said Michelle Cuellar Everidge, PhD, CEO & President of the Witte Museum.“This exhibition invites families to explore how we know what we know about animals by breaking down complex biology into familiar mechanical parts that can be found in your house!”

Throughout the exhibition, visitors“deconstruct” animals into gears, levers, pumps, and circuits to better understand biomechanics in action. Interactive highlights include:

. Tongue Gun – Launch a robot chameleon's long, sticky tongue at insect targets to discover how reptiles capture prey.

. Keep an Eye on You – Operate dual joysticks to move a chameleon's eyes independently and view separate images on two monitors.

. Swat the Fly – Test your reaction time against a housefly, which responds nearly twelve times faster than humans.

. Sticky Feet – Attempt to cling to a sloped surface using special pads inspired by a fly's remarkable ability to walk upside down.

. Mister Platypus – Build a platypus or invent a brand-new creature by combining unexpected animal parts.

. Robot Body Shop – Manipulate real mechanical components such as hinges, springs, pumps, and shock absorbers to understand how the robots are constructed.

Located inside the H-E-B Science Treehouse, which first opened during the '90s, the same decade as the exhibition's debut, The Robot Zoo blends bold retro energy with timeless scientific discovery. The experience offers today's parents a nostalgic return to a beloved space, now reimagined for their own children.

The Robot Zoo is included with General Museum Admission and offered without surcharge. During summer, families can maximize their visit with the Witte's See It All ticket package, which includes access to The Robot Zoo and Pterosaurs for one all-inclusive price.

Plan your visit at WitteMuseum.

Exhibition Listing:

The Robot Zoo

February 28 – August 16, 2026

Witte Museum, H-E-B Science Treehouse, Second Floor

Included with General Museum Admission

About the Witte Museum:

Founded in 1926, the Witte Museum inspires people to shape the future of Texas through transformative and relevant experiences in nature, science and culture. Located on the banks of the San Antonio River in Brackenridge Park, the Witte connects visitors of all ages to Texas Deep Time, uncovering the stories of the people and forces that shaped our region across millions of years to the present day.

Attachment

Tongue Gun

CONTACT: Katye Brought The Witte Museum 210-790-6013...