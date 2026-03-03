Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, March 3, 2026


2026-03-03 03:28:28
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Rio Times · SP Nightlife Desk
São Paulo nightlife guide for the first Tuesday of March · Casa de Francisca launches its 2a Mostra de Piano e Suas Criaturas with sixteen pianists, Blue Note SP doubles up with Jimmy Smith tribute and Chico Buarque por Rodrigo Vellozo, and Bar Brahma rolls out the Pagode Terça Pode


01
Tonight's Vibe Menu
The first Tuesday of March. São Paulo rises to 15°C and climbs toward 27°C under sun and low humidity - a dry, warm day that the CGE municipal forecast describes as dry with no rain expected. After two quiet nights, the city's stages come alive. At the Casa de Francisca, the 2a Mostra de Piano e Suas Criaturas launches with a free festa de lançamento in the Salão at 9:30 pm - sixteen of the country's most celebrated pianists, from Amilton Godoy to André Mehmari, Hércules Gomes, and Tiago Costa, share a single stage under curator Paulo Braga's direction. Downstairs in the Porão, Flavinho Lima brings forró, baião, and xote at 9:30 pm - first 100 free. On Avenida Paulista, Blue Note São Paulo runs two sessions: Tributo Jimmy Smith - Back at the Chicken Shack at 8 pm, the MusicMan Jazz quartet honouring the Hammond B3 master with the full 1963 album, followed by Rodrigo Vellozo performing "Chico Buarque - Cabaré, Teatro e Samba" at 10:30 pm, directed by Fernanda Maia. In Centro, Bar Brahma fires up the Pagode Terça Pode with Levi de Paula from early evening - music, chope, and the esquina until 1 am. At the Rosewood São Paulo, Rabo di Galo opens at 7 pm with live music and cocktails behind the velvet curtain. D-Edge and Bourbon Street are dark. Ó do Borogodó is closed. Tomorrow: Arthur Nestrovski brings Violão Violão vol. 2 to Casa de Francisca, and Pagode da 27 takes the Porão.




16 pianists · free entry
Casa de Francisca -
2a Mostra de Piano
→ Sé · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 · Salão 9:30 pm · Free



Jazz · organ · Hammond B3
Blue Note SP -
Tributo Jimmy Smith 8 pm
→ Consolação · Av. Paulista, 2073 · 8 pm & 10:30 pm



Forró · baião · first 100 free
Casa de Francisca Porão -
O Forró de Flavinho Lima
→ Sé · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 · Porão 9:30 pm



Pagode · samba · chope
Bar Brahma Centro -
Pagode Terça Pode
→ Centro · Av. São João, 677 · From 6 pm · Until 1 am



02
Top Picks Tonight
Fast scan




1

Casa de Francisca - 2a Mostra de Piano e Suas Criaturas (Launch Party)
Salão · Doors 7:30 pm · Show 9:30 pm · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé · Free (ticket via Sympla)




2

Blue Note SP - Tributo Jimmy Smith (8 pm) + Rodrigo Vellozo (10:30 pm)
Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar) – Consolação · Tickets via Eventim · Two sessions




3

Casa de Francisca Porão - O Forró de Flavinho Lima
Doors 7:30 pm · Show 9:30 pm · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé · First 100 free (from 6:40 pm at bilheteria)




4

Bar Brahma Centro - Pagode Terça Pode with Levi de Paula
From 6 pm · Av. São João, 677 – Centro (esq. Ipiranga) · Couvert artístico varies · Open until 1 am




5

Rabo di Galo - Live Music & Cocktails at the Rosewood São Paulo
7 pm–2 am · R. Itapeva, 435 – Bela Vista (Cidade Matarazzo) · Walk-in only · No reservations








03
The Full Rundown
Deep dive




Casa de Francisca - 2a Mostra de Piano e Suas Criaturas
R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé (Palacete Teresa Toledo Lara)

Piano · Jazz · Choro · MPB

The night São Paulo's piano season officially begins. The 2a Mostra de Piano e Suas Criaturas, curated by Paulo Braga, will run from March to November across more than thirty shows - but tonight is the collective launch: sixteen of the country's finest pianists sharing a single stage. The roster reads like a who's who of Brazilian piano: Amilton Godoy, the Zimbo Trio founder and one of the architects of instrumental MPB; André Mehmari, whose range stretches from Bach to Hermeto Pascoal; Hércules Gomes, the choro virtuoso; Benjamim Taubkin, the cross-cultural experimentalist; Fábio Torres, a pillar of the São Paulo jazz scene; and Tiago Costa, the arranjador behind Maria Rita's Grammy-winning albums. Also performing: Bruno Cardoso, Chicão, Cris Blóes, Daniel Grajew, Edinho Santana, Eloá Gonçalves, Fábio Leandro, Karin Fernandes, Luís Chammis, and Mateus Gonsales. The format is a collective celebration - expect short sets, spontaneous duets, and the kind of onstage camaraderie that only happens when musicians this good share a room this intimate. The Salão seats 120. Entry is free but a ticket via Sympla is required. Doors open at 7:30 pm, music at 9:30 pm. The Casa de Francisca - APCA 2018 winner for "Projeto Especial em Música" and 2025 Folha de São Paulo triple winner for best programming, best bar and food, and best comfort - remains one of the most significant music spaces in the city.
Salão · Standing
Free (Sympla ticket)
Metro São Bento or Sé





Blue Note São Paulo - Double Bill
Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar, Conjunto Nacional) – Consolação

Jazz · Organ · Samba · Theatre

Two very different shows, one address. At 8 pm, the MusicMan Jazz quartet presents Tributo Jimmy Smith - Back at the Chicken Shack, performing the legendary 1963 Blue Note Records album in its entirety. The band - Du Rompa on Hammond organ, Wil Bordieri on guitar, Igor Riberti on tenor saxophone, and Cassiano Pires on drums - recreates the soul-jazz grooves that made Jimmy Smith the most influential organist in jazz history. At 10:30 pm, the room shifts to Brazilian theatre: Rodrigo Vellozo performs "Chico Buarque - Cabaré, Teatro e Samba," an original show directed by Fernanda Maia that reimagines eleven of Chico Buarque's narrative songs through a theatrical lens. The production merges cabaré, musical theatre, and samba - a dramaturgical structure that treats each song as a standalone narrative. The Blue Note São Paulo, inaugurated in 2019 on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional under the curadorship of Luiz Calainho and Facundo Guerra, remains the Paulista's premier live-music room. Tickets for both sessions are available via Eventim.
Show 1: 8 pm
Show 2: 10:30 pm
Metro Consolação





Casa de Francisca Porão - O Forró de Flavinho Lima
R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé (Palacete Teresa, lower level)

Forró · Baião · Xote

While the Salão celebrates piano, the Porão dances to a different beat. Flavinho Lima - paulistano singer, composer, and ritmista with roots deep in Pernambuco and Paraíba - brings his forró show to the basement stage. He cut his teeth in the Trio Zabumbão and has shared stages with Dominguinhos, Elba Ramalho, Gilberto Gil, and Zeca Baleiro. The set moves through forró, baião, xote, and arrasta-pé with the energy of a small-town festa junina in the heart of downtown São Paulo. The first 100 tickets are free - distributed at the bilheteria from 6:40 pm until 8:30 pm. Advance tickets available on the Casa de Francisca website. Doors open at 7:30 pm, show at 9:30 pm, closing at 1 am. Standing format.
Porão · Standing
First 100 free
Metro São Bento or Sé





Bar Brahma Centro - Pagode Terça Pode
Av. São João, 677 – Centro (esq. Av. Ipiranga)

Pagode · Samba · MPB

The esquina that Caetano Veloso immortalised in "Sampa" has been pouring chope since 1948, and Tuesday nights bring a dedicated format: Pagode Terça Pode with Levi de Paula. The project, already established as a weekly fixture, fills the Varanda and Salão Principal with pagode, samba, and MPB from early evening - a counterweight to the quiet Mondays that bookend it. Bar Brahma stages around 1,500 live performances a year across its three environments, and the Nenê de Vila Matilde school paid homage to the house at Carnaval 2026 with the enredo "Encruzas." Tuesday hours run from 11 am to 1 am. Couvert artístico varies by attraction. The chope Brahma - three fingers of foam, near-zero temperature - remains the house standard after seven decades on this corner.
Tue 11 am–1 am
Couvert artístico varies
Metro República





Rabo di Galo
R. Itapeva, 435 – Bela Vista (Rosewood São Paulo, Cidade Matarazzo)

Jazz · Cocktails · Speakeasy

Behind the velvet curtain at the Rosewood São Paulo - inside the restored Cidade Matarazzo complex on Rua Itapeva - Rabo di Galo operates as one of the city's most polished speakeasy bars. Open every night from 7 pm to 2 am, the room runs live music seven days a week in a leather-and-timber interior that seats around forty. The cocktail programme leans Brazilian - cachaça-based creations alongside classic builds - and the bar snacks match the Rosewood's culinary standard. Walk-in only; no reservations. On a Tuesday, expect a relaxed room and minimal waiting. The velvet curtain entrance is on the left side of Le Jardin restaurant.
7 pm–2 am
Walk-in only
Metro Trianon-MASP


04
Suggested Route
One-night plan





6:30 pm - Bar Brahma Centro for Pagode Terça Pode
Start the evening on the esquina. Levi de Paula's pagode sets begin around 6 pm in the Varanda. Order a chope Brahma and a portion of bolinhos de bacalhau. Metro República is two minutes away. Tuesday hours run until 1 am.




7:30 pm - Casa de Francisca for the Piano launch
From Centro to Sé is a five-minute walk. Doors open at 7:30 pm - arrive early to secure a spot. The Salão fills fast for free events. If you prefer forró, the Porão is on the same floor below - first 100 free tickets distributed from 6:40 pm.




10:30 pm - Blue Note SP for Rodrigo Vellozo
From Sé to Consolação is one metro stop (Line 1-Azul to Sé, transfer to Line 2-Verde to Consolação) or a 10-minute ride. The Chico Buarque show begins at 10:30 pm. Tickets via Eventim - pre-purchase is recommended.




Midnight - Rabo di Galo at the Rosewood
A five-minute walk from the Blue Note down Rua Itapeva. The speakeasy stays open until 2 am with live music and cocktails. Walk-in only. A polished finish to a Tuesday of exceptional music across three neighbourhoods.



05
Still Going After 22h
Late options


Tuesday is when São Paulo's midweek programming truly ignites. Casa de Francisca's Porão runs until 1 am with Flavinho Lima's forró. Blue Note SP's second session with Rodrigo Vellozo starts at 10:30 pm. Bar Brahma Centro keeps music going until 1 am. Rabo di Galo at the Rosewood stays open until 2 am. In Vila Madalena, the Aspicuelta–Mourato Coelho corridor has botecos open past midnight. In Baixo Augusta, a handful of bars stay open, though energy is moderate compared to the weekend. The honest Tuesday advice: the night's richest offerings are the curated stages at Casa de Francisca and Blue Note SP - lean into the programming rather than the bar crawl.



06
Plan B
Alternatives




Bona Casa de Música - R. Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101 – Sumaré. Bar and kitchen open from 6 pm. The 120-capacity room with purpose-built acoustics doubles as a restaurant on quieter nights. Check com/bona for any ticketed show. Five minutes from Metro Vila Madalena.




Pirajá - Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 64 – Pinheiros. Open Tuesdays. A carioca-style botequim in São Paulo - cold chope, samba on the speakers, petiscos de primeira. Reliable when you want boteco atmosphere without a ticketed show.




Astor - R. Delfina, 163 – Vila Madalena. The classic cocktail bar. Caipirinhas, tartares, and a zinc counter that has anchored Vila Madalena's boemia for years. Open Tuesdays.




Vila Madalena bar crawl - Rua Aspicuelta and Rua Mourato Coelho. Tuesday brings more life than Monday but the strip is still mellow. São Conrado Bar at R. Aspicuelta, 51 for a Portuguese-coast menu. Craft-beer spots and corner botecos scattered along the corridor.




Baixo Augusta corridor - Rua Augusta between Av. Paulista and Rua Caio Prado. Some bars stay open on Tuesdays, though the clubs (Selva, Lab Club, Blitz Haus) are largely dark. Better for a casual drink after the Blue Note shows.




Tomorrow: Arthur Nestrovski at Casa de Francisca - R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé. Violão Violão vol. 2 in the Salão at 9:30 pm, with participação especial de Tatiana Parra. Choros and walsas centred on Garoto.




Thursday: Diego Figueiredo at Blue Note SP - Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação. Diego Figueiredo e Quinteto de Cordas at 8 pm. One of Brazil's most acclaimed jazz guitarists. Tickets via Eventim.



07
Getting Around
Transport intel


This São Paulo nightlife guide recommends the metro as the fastest link between tonight's venues. Metro: Full weekday service. Line 1-Azul (Sé or São Bento) for Casa de Francisca in the centro histórico. Line 3-Vermelha (República) for Bar Brahma Centro. Line 2-Verde (Consolação or Trianon-MASP) for Blue Note SP and Rabo di Galo. Line 4-Amarela (Faria Lima) for Pinheiros. Trains run every 3–4 minutes during peak hours, every 5–6 minutes after 9 pm. Last trains around midnight.

Weather: Sun with low humidity, no rain expected. Low 15°C at dawn, high around 27°C in the afternoon. A dry, warm evening - comfortable for walking between venues on Av. Paulista. No jacket needed.

Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber. Tuesday nights are calm - minimal surge pricing, short wait times. Sé to Consolação is under 10 minutes. Consolação to Bela Vista (Rosewood) is a five-minute walk. Pre-set pickup points on main avenues for faster departures.

Safety: The Sé district around Casa de Francisca is busier during the day - use ride-hailing after dark if walking outside the Palacete Teresa block. Av. Paulista and the Cidade Matarazzo complex are well-lit and well-patrolled. Standard urban awareness applies.



08
Neighbourhood Picks
By zone


Sé / Centro Histórico
Piano · forró · heritage
Casa de Francisca - the night's headline in both the Salão (piano) and Porão (forró). The Palacete Teresa is a five-minute walk from Metro São Bento. Bar Brahma on the Ipiranga-São João corner keeps pagode running until 1 am. Metro República or Sé. Use ride-hailing after 10 pm.


Consolação / Paulista
Jazz · theatre · double bill
Blue Note SP with two sessions tonight - Jimmy Smith tribute at 8 pm, Rodrigo Vellozo at 10:30 pm. Rabo di Galo at the Rosewood is a five-minute walk south on Itapeva. Baixo Augusta bars sporadically open. Metro Consolação or Trianon-MASP.


Pinheiros / Vila Madalena
Botecos & bar crawl
Ó do Borogodó is closed on Tuesdays. The Aspicuelta–Mourato Coelho corridor has botecos open past midnight. Pirajá on Faria Lima for chope and petiscos. Bona Casa de Música bar in Sumaré from 6 pm. Metro Faria Lima or Vila Madalena.


Bela Vista / Cidade Matarazzo
Cocktails & speakeasy
Rabo di Galo at the Rosewood - live music and cocktails 7 pm to 2 am behind the velvet curtain. The restored Cidade Matarazzo complex on Rua Itapeva is one of São Paulo's most architecturally striking nightlife destinations. Walk-in only. Metro Trianon-MASP.




The Rio Times
riotimesonline · São Paulo Nightlife Guide · Published daily
Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources.
Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: 2a Mostra de Piano at Casa de Francisca, Jimmy Smith tribute and Rodrigo Vellozo at Blue Note SP. Tomorrow: Arthur Nestrovski at Casa de Francisca, Pagode da 27 in the Porão.

MENAFN03032026007421016031ID1110814153



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search