USA & Canada Intelligence Brief For Tuesday, March 3, 2026

What matters today 1 Operation Epic Fury day 4 - US death toll rises to 6 after two previously unaccounted-for service members recovered; Trump does not rule out ground troops"if necessary"; Rubio tells Congress"hardest hits are yet to come"; fresh US-Israeli strikes launched Tuesday; drones hit US Embassy compound in Riyadh; State Department orders evacuation of 15+ Middle East posts; Iran death toll tops 787; Hezbollah opens Lebanon front with 40 killed in Israeli strikes; Schumer calls Rubio briefing"completely and totally insufficient" 2 Wall Street crashes on Hormuz fears - S&P 500 −2.2% to ~6,732; Dow plunges 1,097 points (−2.3%); Nasdaq −2.3%; WTI crude surges 8% to ~$77; Brent up 8% to ~$84; gold slips 3% to $5,148 after 4-day rally; VIX spikes to 25.4; 10-year Treasury yield at ~4.10%; lithium, uranium miners crash 10–13%; defense stocks Palantir, Lockheed continue gains; Wells Fargo warns $100 oil could send S&P to 6,000 3 Strait of Hormuz effectively closed - IRGC commander declares strait"closed," threatens to set any passing vessel"ablaze"; at least 5 tankers damaged, 2 crew killed; ~150 commercial ships anchored in Persian Gulf; Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, MSC all suspend Hormuz crossings; 15 million barrels/day of crude halted; marine insurance to be withdrawn March 5; US gasoline futures surge 9.1% to highest since July 2024; Canadian pump prices rise to 135.3¢/litre 4 Target beats Q4 but market crushed - adjusted EPS $2.44 vs $2.16 estimate; revenue $30.45B (in line); sales and traffic rose in final two months of holiday quarter; CEO Fiddelke calls January positive sales"important milestone"; Best Buy jumps 12% premarket despite same-store sales −0.8%; Jobs Week begins with February NFP Friday (consensus 60–65K, sharp slowdown); FOMC"pause" priced for March 18–19 meeting 5 Congress war powers showdown intensifies - Trump submits War Powers Resolution notification to Congress; Kaine, Schumer and Schiff push Senate floor vote on privileged resolution to block further strikes without congressional authorisation; bipartisan support: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) backs resolution; House Minority Leader Jeffries demands House vote upon return; Rubio insists"there absolutely was an imminent threat"; Polymarket insider-trading scandal: $529M traded on strike timing, one account made $500K+ betting one hour before news broke 01 Market Snapshot

INDICATOR LEVEL MOVE S&P 500 ~6,732 ▼ −2.2% - broad sell-off on Hormuz closure fears; Monday's dip-buying reversed Dow Jones ~47,808 ▼ −2.3% (−1,097 pts) - Caterpillar −4.8%, Sherwin-Williams −4.0%, UnitedHealth −3.2% Nasdaq ~22,225 ▼ −2.3% - Nvidia, ASML, Micron all down 6–8%; memory names crash; Sandisk −9% WTI Crude ~$77.05 ▲ +8.1% - Hormuz closure; IRGC says“no oil leaves the region”; $100 if sustained Brent Crude ~$83.83 ▲ +8.0% - Diesel futures hit 3-year high; tanker traffic halted Gold ~$5,148 ▼ −3.0% - profit-taking after 4-day rally; safe-haven rotation to dollar 10-Yr Treasury ~4.10% ▶ Flat - flight to safety offset by inflation fears from oil surge USD/CAD ~1.4450 ▲ USD +0.3% - greenback strengthens on safe-haven flows; CAD supported by oil gains

02 Conflict & Stability Tracker CRITICAL US–Iran War Day 4 6 US dead; drones hit Riyadh embassy; Trump War Powers notification sent; Rubio:“hardest hits yet to come”; fresh strikes Tuesday; Iran death toll 787+ CRITICAL Strait of Hormuz Closed IRGC declares strait closed; 15M bbl/day halted; 150 ships anchored; 5 tankers hit; Maersk suspends all crossings; oil surges 8%; marine insurance withdrawn March 5 TENSE Congressional War Powers Trump sends War Powers notification; Kaine-Schumer resolution privileged and ready for floor vote; bipartisan support emerging; Jeffries demands House vote WATCHING Jobs Week / Fed Outlook February NFP Friday (consensus 60–65K); FOMC pause priced March 18–19; oil-driven inflation threatens“higher for longer”; 10-yr yield holding 4.10% 03 Fast Take DEFENSE Iran war enters day 4 with no end in sight - 6 US dead, drones hit Riyadh embassy compound, Trump does not rule out ground troops, Rubio says hardest hits coming; Hezbollah opens Lebanon front; Iran says it targeted 27 US bases; 787+ dead in Iran; Israel dropped 1,200+ munitions across 24 of Iran's 31 provinces; Congressional war powers showdown looms ENERGY Strait of Hormuz closure is the most consequential energy disruption since the 1973 Arab embargo - IRGC threatens to set passing vessels ablaze; 15M bbl/day halted; Maersk and all major carriers suspend crossings; US gasoline futures surge 9.1%; Canadian gas prices rise to 135.3¢/litre; CIBC warns $100 oil could reignite inflation and raise US recession probability MARKETS Wall Street's Monday dip-buying reversed hard Tuesday - S&P 500 −2.2%, Dow −1,097, Nasdaq −2.3%; lithium and uranium miners crash 10–13%; memory stocks Sandisk −9%, Micron −8%; VIX spikes to 25.4; Goldman and BofA hold bullish year-end targets despite carnage; small-cap Russell 2000 hits 7-week low RETAIL Target beats Q4 estimates in a bright spot amid the carnage - adjusted EPS $2.44 vs $2.16 est; January sales turned positive year-on-year; Best Buy jumps 12% premarket despite holiday slump; Jobs Week begins with February NFP Friday (consensus 60–65K, sharp slowdown from recent months); FOMC March 18–19“pause” priced in but oil shock could force“higher for longer” POLITICS Polymarket insider-trading scandal deepens as Congress demands regulation - Bloomberg reports $529M traded on contracts tied to strike timing; one account“Magamyman” made $500K+ betting just one hour before news broke publicly; calls growing to regulate prediction markets; NC primary today opens midterm season with open Tillis Senate seat 04 Developments to Watch 1. Operation Epic Fury Day 4: War Without a Timeline or an Exit Strategy

The US death toll from Operation Epic Fury rose to six after CENTCOM recovered remains of two previously unaccounted-for service members from a facility struck during Iran's retaliatory attacks. Drones struck the US Embassy compound in Riyadh on Tuesday. The State Department ordered evacuations at facilities in Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan and urged Americans in 15+ Middle East countries to“depart now.” Secretary of State Rubio told Congress“the hardest hits are yet to come” from the US military, while Trump said he would not rule out ground troops“if necessary.” Iran's state broadcaster reports 787 dead, including civilians at a girls' school. Israel dropped 1,200+ munitions across 24 of Iran's 31 provinces. Hezbollah opened a Lebanon front with 40 killed.

So what: The war has no declared timeline, no congressional authorisation, and no articulated exit strategy. Trump projected“four or five weeks” but added it“could go far longer.” Rubio, Hegseth and Trump each offered different rationales for the strikes on a single day. The Iranian government has formed a leadership council after Khamenei's death, but the decapitated command structure may make negotiations harder, not easier - there is nobody with clear authority to agree to a ceasefire.

For markets, the key variable is duration. Every additional week of conflict raises the probability of a sustained Hormuz disruption, which Goldman Sachs models as adding $20–30 to crude oil. A four-to-five-week campaign at current intensity could consume a significant portion of US interceptor stockpiles, creating a military sustainability problem that neither the Pentagon nor defence contractors have publicly addressed.

2. Strait of Hormuz: The Most Consequential Energy Disruption in 50 Years

An IRGC commander declared the Strait of Hormuz“closed” on Monday and threatened to set any passing vessel“ablaze.” At least five tankers have been damaged by projectiles and drones, two crew members killed, and approximately 150 commercial ships have dropped anchor in the Persian Gulf to avoid collateral damage. Maersk, the world's largest shipping company, suspended all Hormuz crossings. Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM and MSC followed. Marine insurance for the strait is set to be withdrawn on March 5, which would effectively formalise the closure even without a military blockade. The strait normally carries roughly 15 million barrels per day of crude oil - about 20% of globally traded supply.

So what: If the closure lasts days, it is a blip. If it lasts weeks or months, it is an energy crisis on a scale not seen since the 1973 Arab oil embargo. Rory Johnston of Commodity Context told CBC that Canada 's oilpatch benefits from geopolitical volatility because buyers see Canadian crude as a stable alternative. CIBC's Andrew Pyle warned that sustained $100 oil could reignite inflation and push the US into recession.

The downstream effects are already visible. US gasoline futures surged 9.1% to their highest since July 2024. Canadian pump prices rose to 135.3¢/litre. Every $10/bbl oil increase adds roughly 25¢/gallon at the US pump, with a six-week lag. The companies rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope are adding weeks to delivery times and massive fuel costs - at precisely the moment when oil itself is the commodity in crisis.

3. Wall Street Reversal: Monday's Dip-Buyers Get Crushed on Tuesday

After Monday's dramatic recovery - the S&P 500 clawed back from a 1.2% intraday loss to close flat - Tuesday brought the reckoning. Fresh Israeli-led strikes on Iran and the Hormuz closure reports sent the S&P 500 down 2.2% to approximately 6,732. The Dow lost 1,097 points. The Nasdaq fell 2.3%, led by semiconductor equipment names (Applied Materials, Lam Research, ASML all down 6%+) and memory stocks (Sandisk −9%, Micron −8%). The Russell 2000 small-cap index hit a seven-week low. The VIX spiked to 25.4. Lithium and uranium miners crashed 10–13%.

So what: Monday's recovery narrative -“markets shrug off geopolitical risk” - lasted exactly one session. The difference between Monday and Tuesday is Hormuz. On Monday, the war was a strike campaign against Iranian military targets. By Tuesday, it was an energy supply crisis with direct economic consequences for every American consumer and business. Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge noted that while the US and Israeli militaries have“complete dominance,” they cannot intercept every cheap Iranian drone, especially as interceptor stockpiles deplete.

Wall Street's year-end bulls are holding firm. Bloomberg reports the median S&P 500 target remains 10% above current levels. But the near-term risk is binary: if Hormuz reopens quickly, the sell-off reverses. If it stays closed for weeks, the oil-inflation-recession feedback loop activates and the 6,000 level Wells Fargo warned about comes into play.

4. Target Earnings and Jobs Week: The Consumer Under Pressure

Target reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share, beating the $2.16 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $30.45 billion, roughly in line. CEO Michael Fiddelke said sales and traffic increased in the last two months of the holiday quarter and January sales turned positive year-on-year - an“important milestone on our path back to growth.” Best Buy jumped 12% in premarket despite a surprise same-store sales decline of 0.8% in Q4. Ross Stores and AutoZone also report Tuesday.

So what: Target's beat is a bright spot, but the macro backdrop is darkening fast. The February jobs report on Friday is expected to show only 60,000–65,000 new positions - a sharp deceleration that suggests the labour market is cooling under the weight of high rates and tariff uncertainty. The FOMC meets March 18–19 with a“pause” firmly priced in, but a sustained oil shock from Hormuz could force the Fed into an impossible position: cut to support growth or hold to fight energy-driven inflation.

The retail picture is increasingly K-shaped. Walmart continues to steal share from Target as middle-income families trade down to essentials. Dollar General and Five Below are gaining from the value flight. Target's discretionary categories - home decor, apparel - remain under pressure. If oil stays elevated, the consumer squeeze tightens further, and the Q1 guidance from every major retailer will need to be revised downward.

5. Congressional War Powers: Constitutional Crisis in Slow Motion

President Trump submitted a War Powers Resolution notification to Congress on Tuesday regarding the military action launched against Iran on February 28. Separately, Senators Tim Kaine, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff are pushing for a floor vote on their privileged War Powers Resolution - introduced January 29 - which would direct the president to remove US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress specifically authorises the action. Bipartisan support is emerging: Republican Representative Warren Davidson of Ohio said he would back the resolution absent new intelligence justifying the strikes. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries demanded a House vote upon the chamber's return.

So what: The war powers debate is largely symbolic in the near term - even if a resolution passes, Trump would veto it and Congress lacks a two-thirds override majority. But the political dynamics are shifting. Schumer called the Rubio briefing“completely and totally insufficient,” saying it raised“many more questions than it answered.” Senator Warner, vice chairman of Intelligence, warned against repeating“mistakes of the past” with misrepresented intelligence.

The Polymarket scandal adds a corrosive dimension. Bloomberg reports $529 million was traded on contracts tied to the timing of the strikes. One account called“Magamyman” placed its first trade just over an hour before news broke publicly, netting more than $500,000. Calls to regulate prediction markets are growing on both sides of the aisle. If the war drags on and casualties mount, the political cost of launching it without congressional authorisation will compound.

6. Canada: Oil Windfall Meets Consumer Pain

Canadian pump prices rose to 135.3¢/litre by Monday afternoon, up from 128.8¢ a month ago, as the Hormuz disruption sent Brent crude surging. The Canadian dollar was supported by oil gains but weakened against the US dollar on safe-haven flows. CIBC's Andrew Pyle warned that a prolonged conflict could drive oil toward US$100/barrel, reigniting inflation and raising US recession risk - with spillover into the Canadian economy. Rory Johnston of Commodity Context noted that Canada's oilpatch benefits from geopolitical-driven price spikes because buyers view Canadian crude as a stable alternative to Gulf supply.

So what: Canada faces a classic commodity-exporter dilemma. Higher oil prices are a windfall for Alberta producers and government revenues, but they squeeze consumers and manufacturers who depend on affordable energy. With PM Carney freshly returned from an India trade mission aimed at diversifying Canada's economic partnerships, the Hormuz crisis underscores a deeper strategic question: how much of Canada's prosperity should remain tethered to commodity prices set by conflicts half a world away.

The immediate policy question is whether the Bank of Canada will need to reconsider its rate path if oil-driven inflation re-accelerates. The BoC had been on a cautious easing trajectory, but sustained energy prices above $90 would force a rethink - just as the housing market was beginning to respond to lower rates.

ENTITY SIGNAL ASSESSMENT United States War enters day 4; 6 troops dead; no congressional authorisation; S&P 500 −2.2% Fiscal cost unknown; oil shock threatens inflation trajectory; Fed in impossible position Canada Pump prices rising; oilpatch benefits from instability premium; CAD supported by oil BoC rate path at risk if oil stays above $90; commodity windfall vs consumer squeeze US Energy Sector WTI +8%; gasoline futures +9.1%; diesel at 3-year high Hormuz closure duration is the binary variable; weeks = crisis, days = blip US Consumer Target beats Q4; Best Buy +12% premarket; NFP Friday consensus 60–65K K-shaped spending; oil shock threatens discretionary; labour market cooling US Defense / Fiscal Interceptor stockpile depletion concerns; Palantir, Lockheed surging War duration drives cost; no budget authorisation; supplemental spending likely

NAME ROLE WHY IT MATTERS Marco Rubio Secretary of State Told Congress“hardest hits yet to come”; insists imminent threat existed; briefing called“insufficient” by Schumer Tim Kaine Senator (D-VA) Primary author of War Powers Resolution; pushing floor vote to block further strikes without authorisation Michael Fiddelke CEO, Target Q4 beat with $2.44 EPS; January sales positive YoY; navigating K-shaped consumer landscape Warren Davidson Representative (R-OH) Republican backing War Powers Resolution - bipartisan support signals political risk for the administration Mark Carney Prime Minister, Canada Navigating oil windfall vs consumer pain; India deal fresh; diversification strategy tested by Hormuz crisis

ITEM DETAIL IMPACT War Powers Notification Trump submits formal notification to Congress per War Powers Resolution requirements Starts 60-day clock; Kaine resolution could force earlier vote; veto likely but political cost mounts Prediction Market Regulation $529M traded on Polymarket around strike timing; insider trading allegations on“Magamyman” account Bipartisan calls for regulation of betting platforms; potential CFTC action Marine Insurance Withdrawal Strait of Hormuz marine insurance set to expire March 5; renewal unlikely while conflict continues Formalises de facto Hormuz closure; tankers cannot transit without insurance FOMC March 18–19 Pause priced in; NFP Friday (60–65K consensus); oil shock complicates inflation outlook Energy-driven inflation vs cooling labour market creates impossible dilemma for Fed

DATE EVENT Mar 3 NC primary; Target, Best Buy, Ross Stores, AutoZone Q4 earnings Mar 4 Congress returns; War Powers debate expected; ISM Services PMI Mar 5 Marine insurance withdrawal from Hormuz; ADP private employment; Costco, Broadcom earnings Mar 6 February jobs report (NFP); trade balance; weekly jobless claims Mar 18–19 FOMC meeting; rate decision; updated dot plot and economic projections Ongoing Operation Epic Fury; Hormuz status; Iran retaliatory strikes; Congressional war powers proceedings

Monday's narrative was“markets shrug off geopolitical risk.” Tuesday demolished it. The difference is one word: Hormuz. A strike campaign against Iranian military targets is a geopolitical event that equities can price and discount. A closure of the strait through which 20% of the world's oil flows is an economic event that hits every American at the petrol pump, every airline at the fuel dock, and every manufacturer in the supply chain.

The war itself is expanding, not contracting. Six American service members are dead. Drones have struck the US Embassy in Riyadh. Hezbollah has opened a second front. Trump projects weeks, not days. Rubio promises escalation, not de-escalation. The Iranian leadership council that replaced Khamenei has no clear authority to negotiate a ceasefire even if one were offered. This is a conflict without a defined objective, without congressional authorisation, and - as of Tuesday morning - without a credible exit ramp.

For markets, the arithmetic is unforgiving. Every week Hormuz stays closed, oil adds $10–15. Every $10 on oil adds 25¢ to gasoline and shaves roughly 0.3 percentage points off GDP growth. The Fed, which was preparing to pause on March 18, now faces the worst possible scenario: energy-driven inflation rising while the labour market cools (Friday's NFP consensus is a meagre 60–65K). The textbook says you cannot cut into an oil shock and you cannot hike into a slowdown. The Fed will do neither. And the economy will absorb the blow.

In Congress, the war powers debate is theatre that could become substance. The Kaine resolution is privileged and ready for a floor vote. Bipartisan support from Republicans like Davidson signals that the administration's rationale - multiple, shifting rationales, actually - is not holding. The Polymarket scandal, with $529 million traded around strike timing and at least one account placing bets an hour before the news broke, adds a dimension of corruption that neither party can ignore.

The defining question of the week is duration. If Hormuz reopens by Friday and the conflict de-escalates, Tuesday's sell-off becomes a buying opportunity and the wall of worry climbs higher. If Hormuz stays closed and the war enters its second week with no exit strategy, the feedback loop - oil, inflation, rates, recession - activates, and the conversation shifts from“how far does the S&P 500 go this year” to“how deep is the correction.” The market is a day away from either outcome. Nobody in Washington, Tehran, or on Wall Street knows which one it will be.