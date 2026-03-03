'Kantara' Actor Sapthami Gowda Slams 'Inappropriate' Photos Of Women

'A Recurring Issue': Sapthami Gowda Calls Out Inappropriate Photography

'Kantara' actor Sapthami Gowda has voiced deep resentment toward a "recurring issue" that women face in the film industry. In a strong-worded Instagram post, Sapthami called out disrespectful videos and photograps of female actors captured at public events, stating that such content violent their dignity and must not be tolerated.

"As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue. Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work. This behavior, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable. We are here for our craft. We are here for our cinema," she wrote in an Instagram story.

'Clear Violations of Dignity'

Sapthami condemned the "deliberate" zoom-ins on the artists and added, "We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles. They are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalized or tolerated. We expect those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency."

"We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this - and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect," she continued.

In another story, the actor urged her media friends and journalists to support female artists in the concern against "these handful who are brutal in how they capture and project the ladies."

Actresses Unite in Solidarity

Kannada film actress Rukmini Vasanth also echoed similar sentiments, as she also posted the statement on her Instagram story. Resharing the same, actress Ashika Ranganath wrote, "Let's normalise respect - not violation. Deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles are disrespectful and unacceptable."

Notably, this is not the first time that celebrities have come forward to call out the paparazzi culture, particularly photographers. (ANI)

