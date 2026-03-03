IIT Guwahati Hosts Japanese Delegation To Boost Industrial, Academic Ties

Marking a major milestone in boosting its industrial and academic tie-ups with Japan, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted a high-level Japanese delegation, led by HORII Iwao, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, and ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India. Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Japan joined the delegation.

Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, welcomed the delegation and highlighted IIT Guwahati's strong foundational collaboration with Japan. During his address, Prof Jalihal said, "IIT Guwahati currently hosts more than 10 honorary professors from Japan. Additionally, the institute has seen a significant surge in mobility, with over 70 Japanese students participating in exchange or joint degree programs within the last two years alone." Prof Jalihal also highlighted IIT Guwahati's strong academic and research collaboration with Gifu University.

Commitments from Japan

During his address, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, HORII Iwao, acknowledged the rapid progress made by IIT Guwahati and the deepening academic collaboration between the institute and partner organisations in Japan. Addressing a key logistical area for students, Ambassador of Japan to India, ONO Keiichi, assured the institute that the Embassy of Japan would work closely with IIT Guwahati to further streamline the visa application process for students travelling to Japan.

Exploring Technological Hubs

During their visit to the campus, the delegation also explored IIT Guwahati's technological hubs. This activity included visits to -

Centre for Nanotechnology

The delegates visited the ISO 5 and 6 clean room facilities and were briefed on the state-of-the-art technological products currently under development;

IITG Research Park

The delegation also connected with several startups incubated by IIT Guwahati and was showcased a live demonstration of a uniquely featured robotic hand developed by researchers incubating within the research park.

Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII)

In addition to this, a presentation on the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) was also showcased to the delegation, highlighting IIT Guwahati's commitment to advancing cutting-edge healthcare research, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration in the region.

The visit served as a stepping stone to enhance the growing synergy between Indian research excellence and Japanese innovation, and paved the way for increased student mobility and joint technological ventures. (ANI)

