Iranian Media Report Strike On Tehran's Mehrabad Airport

Mehr News Agency published images it said were related to the attack on the airport, but did not provide further clarification on casualties or infrastructure losses.

Mehrabad International Airport, located in western Tehran, is one of Iran's largest and busiest airports, serving domestic routes and some international and official flights.

The Israel Defense Forces said a new wave of its strikes in western Iran had concluded, describing the operation as part of ongoing military action against Iranian targets.

The Israeli military added that more than 60 offensive sorties targeted missile launch platforms, air defense systems and artillery units during the latest phase of operations.

Separately, Fars News Agency reported explosions were heard in Tehran's Mahallati Township, Enghelab Square and the Hakimiyeh district, indicating a broader impact across the capital.

The escalation comes amid days of intensified exchanges between Iran and Israel, with Washington also drawn into the confrontation, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

As air operations continue, regional and international actors have urged restraint, warning that further escalation could destabilize the Middle East and threaten civilian infrastructure.