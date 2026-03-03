MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Latin American Mining Delegation Opens the Market

March 03, 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Representatives from Latin American mining companies, government and stakeholders joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to open the market in celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2026 Convention.



TSX and TSXV are home to more mining companies than any other global market, boasting a diverse range of public mining companies across various commodities and stages of development.

The PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 664,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $132 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 7,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. The PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. The mission of PDAC is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral sector that encourages leading practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance.

The convention brings together an ever-growing audience of more than 27,000 attendees from over 125 countries for its educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun.

