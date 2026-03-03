MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Monar Launches the "Hi-Fi Canvas Speaker" on Kickstarter: Redefining Home Audio Through Generative AI Art Defining a New Aesthetic Tech Category, Monar features a 6-speaker driver acoustic system, an anti-glare paper-like display integrated into a 32-inch canvas, and a proprietary Music-to-Art AI Engine to transform sound into living visual masterpieces.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Monar, an innovator in aesthetic technology, today announced the global launch of the Monar Canvas Speaker on Kickstarter. Defining an entirely new product category, the Monar Canvas Speaker is not merely a speaker with a screen; it is a seamless fusion of Hi-Fi sound, real-time AI-generated art, and functional home décor designed to make sound visible.







"Sound, Made Visible": The Music-to-Art Engine

At the core of Monar's innovation is its proprietary Music-to-Art Engine, which utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze rhythm, lyrics, and frequency in real-time. It translates every melody into fluid, generative paintings with minimal latency, ensuring every song becomes a living visual composition - dynamic, reactive, and emotionally expressive. This engine creates a truly hands-free, multisensory experience where music unfolds automatically.

Studio-Grade Acoustics: Power and Precision

Monar prioritizes sound. To maximize performance, the speaker incorporates a bass reflex port and isolated the bass enclosure from the midrange and tweeter to prevent interference. The speaker also uses premium materials like titanium drivers to reproduce music with exceptional clarity and sheen.

Monar's acoustic architecture features six dedicated speaker drivers and a 3-way crossover system. This professional configuration delivers a wide frequency response with deep bass extending down to 20Hz, supported by precise DSP fine-tuning and an ultra-low THD of under 0.1% to provide studio-grade clarity, warmth, and spatial depth.

Paper-Like Art Display and Interchangeable Frames

Monar features a 19-inch high-resolution display engineered with a specialized non-glare, paper-like texture, centered within the 32-inch canvas profile. The screen shows in True Tone Color and has an anti-glare matte finishing to deliver lifelike visuals with a 178° ultra-wide viewing angle. It also offers 7 interchangeable frames in various premium materials and designs, allowing the device to evolve alongside any interior style.

Immersive Visual Expression: Live Lyrics Reimagined

Monar transforms the listening experience through its Immersive Visual Expression suite, headlined by the Live Lyrics feature, providing 12 dynamic animation styles that synchronize lyrics with musical rhythm and emotion. Moving beyond static subtitles, these art-forward animations become an integral part of the visual atmosphere, deepening the user's emotional connection while maintaining a sophisticated, non-intrusive aesthetic.

Designed for Everyday Living: Elevating Daily Moments

More than a speaker, Monar is a design object that elevates daily rituals. When not playing music, it transforms into a Digital Album or a World Gallery, curated to display personal memories and world-class masterpieces. This dual-purpose functionality allows Monar to serve as a high-end decorative centerpiece that blends functional technology with luxury home décor.

Key Highlights



Music-to-Art Engine that transforms music into artwork in real time

Hi-Fi Acoustic System for detailed, room-filling audio

19-inch Paper-Like Display designed to look like art, not a typical screen

12 Animation Themes for varied visual experiences across music genres

32-inch Total Product Size with interchangeable frames 1.9-inch Slim Design engineered with studio-grade sound and the latest AI

Kickstarter Launch Campaign

The Monar Canvas Speaker is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. For more product details, launch updates, and media inquiries, visit the official project link.

Official Project Link: #38;utm_source=pr&utm_medium=monarlaunch

About the company: Monar is an aesthetic technology company redefining how music is experienced at home. Creator of the Canvas Speaker, Monar merges Hi-Fi audio, real-time AI-generated art, and modern home design into one seamless device. Powered by its proprietary Music-to-Art Engine, Monar transforms sound into dynamic visual expression. Backed by XbotPark, Monar is dedicated to blending music, art, and technology into emotionally resonant living experiences.

