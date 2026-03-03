MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canadian Grace Expands Nationally, Grows Portfolio to Nine 100% Oil-Only Beauty Oils in Canada Oakville-based brand expands its portfolio to nine 100% oil-only formulations, including two newly introduced products, as Canadian consumers increasingly demand ingredient transparency and authentic clean beauty

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Canadian Grace, a proudly Canadian beauty brand built exclusively around pure, origin-sourced beauty oils, has announced national retail expansion and accelerating consumer demand, underscoring growing national interest in pure beauty oils and positioning the company as a defining brand in Canada's evolving clean beauty market.







Canadian Grace: The Clean Beauty Brand from Canada

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canadian Grace sources oils directly from their regions of origin while bottling every product in Canada under strict quality standards. The result is a focused portfolio of nine 100% oil-only formulations with no water, no fillers, no synthetic additives, and no added fragrance.

The brand was built on one rule: every formulation must be oil-only. That standard is not trend-driven. It is the company's founding principle and the basis on which it is building a clearly defined segment within Canada's clean beauty market.

Made In Canada. Sourced From The World.

As consumers increasingly question what is in their products and where they are made, Canadian Grace has built its model around global sourcing integrity and domestic manufacturing control.







Canadian Grace Batana Oil 100% Pure & Raw

The oils are drawn from regions with generational traditions in oil craftsmanship, including UNESCO-protected Moroccan cooperatives and indigenous communities in Central America. Each sourcing relationship prioritizes traceability and authenticity.

Every product is bottled in Canada under strict quality controls, reinforcing the brand's identity as a proudly Canadian company with global sourcing roots.

"Our vision has always been to build a Canadian beauty brand that competes globally while manufacturing at home," said Shahnawaz Sheikh, Co-Founder of Canadian Grace. "We go to the source for integrity, and we bottle in Canada for control."

The Problem Canadian Grace Is Solving

The beauty industry has blurred the meaning of pure oil. Many products marketed as pure oils contain water bases, emulsifiers, silicones, and synthetic fragrance.

Canadian Grace draws a clear distinction.

Every product in its portfolio adheres to a strict 100% oil-only standard. This commitment creates a verifiable separation between Canadian Grace and the broader market and gives consumers and retail buyers clarity.

"We believe pure beauty oils deserve their own category," said Sheikh. "They are foundational to how skin and hair function biologically."

The brand's approach is grounded in bio-affinity, the understanding that the skin's natural protective barrier is composed largely of lipids. When structurally compatible oils are applied, the skin responds with ease.

"The skin has not changed," Sheikh added. "It still speaks the language of lipids."

Nine Products. One Uncompromising Philosophy

Canadian Grace's oil-only portfolio includes seven established products and two newly introduced formulations:

Batana Oil Raw and unrefined, sourced from indigenous communities in Central America and bottled in Canada. Featured on Breakfast Television as The Miracle Oil, it has become the brand's flagship product. According to customer feedback collected through verified reviews, users have reported improvements in hair hydration and scalp comfort.

Argan Oil: Cold-pressed from a UNESCO-protected Moroccan biosphere, preserving its full natural lipid profile.

Rosehip Oil: Organically cold-pressed and commonly used to improve the appearance of skin tone and texture.

Jamaican Black Castor Oil: Traditionally prepared and unrefined, widely used to support hair strength and conditioning.

Jojoba Oil: Structurally similar to the skin's natural sebum, making it highly compatible with sensitive and reactive skin.

Rosemary + Castor Hair Oil: A focused oil-based formulation traditionally used to support scalp vitality.

Vitamin E Face Oil: A high-potency vitamin E formulation blended with organic oils to help support the skin barrier.

New Products

Makeup Melt Oil: Canadian Grace's first oil-based cleanser, featuring Camellia, Grape Seed, and Apricot Kernel oils with Tocopherol Vitamin E. Formulated to dissolve makeup and sunscreen effectively without synthetic surfactants, water, or foaming agents, extending the brand's oil-only standard into the cleansing category.

Pre-Makeup Mediterranean Squalane Olive-Derived: A lightweight olive-derived squalane inspired by professional makeup rituals. Applied before makeup, it creates a smooth, hydrated base without silicones or synthetic primers, extending the oil-only philosophy into the pre-makeup step.

All nine products adhere strictly to the oil-only standard. None contain water, stabilizers, texture modifiers, silicones, or synthetic fragrance of any kind.

Retail Expansion And Consumer Validation

Since launch, Canadian Grace has expanded from a direct-to-consumer model into specialty and natural retail locations across Ontario. The company expects continued expansion throughout 2026.

The growth reflects a measurable shift in consumer behaviour toward minimal-ingredient, multipurpose products. Verified customer reviews frequently highlight product authenticity, noticeable improvements in hair and skin condition, and strong repeat purchase intent, signalling performance-driven demand.

National media attention, including a feature on Breakfast Television, has further strengthened brand visibility across Canada.

Building The Category

As interest in pure Batana oil, organic Argan oil, and authentic beauty oils continues to grow, Canadian Grace is positioning itself at the centre of an expanding but fragmented segment.

By remaining exclusively oil-based, the company builds deeper sourcing relationships and formulation expertise than diversified beauty brands. That specialization underpins its long-term category leadership.

"Our ambition is straightforward," said Sheikh. "We want Canadian Grace to represent the benchmark for pure beauty oils in Canada, not one option among many, but the standard."

About Canadian Grace

Canadian Grace is a proudly Canadian beauty brand dedicated exclusively to pure, origin-sourced beauty oils for face, hair, and body. All nine products adhere to a strict 100% oil-only formulation standard, with no water, fillers, synthetic additives, or added fragrance. Oils are sourced globally and bottled in Canada under rigorous quality controls. The brand's mission is to restore authenticity, transparency, and performance to the modern beauty oils category.

