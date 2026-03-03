Zelensky: Ukraine Upgrading Interceptor Drones To Counter Shaheds In Any Weather

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking with journalists, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, we are upgrading interceptor technologies. We are talking about universal interceptors that can operate in any weather. That was the kind of winter we had. Who could have known that the interception rate would be lower because of the weather? We are working on new technologies so that they can operate in any weather,” Zelensky said.

The President added that new models of interceptor drones are expected to use artificial intelligence in their operation.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in February, more than 70% of Russian Shahed-type attack drones over Kyiv and its surrounding areas were destroyed by interceptor drones.