Zelensky: Ukraine Upgrading Interceptor Drones To Counter Shaheds In Any Weather
“Today, we are upgrading interceptor technologies. We are talking about universal interceptors that can operate in any weather. That was the kind of winter we had. Who could have known that the interception rate would be lower because of the weather? We are working on new technologies so that they can operate in any weather,” Zelensky said.
The President added that new models of interceptor drones are expected to use artificial intelligence in their operation.Read also: Ukraine calls on European partners to boost anti-ballistic missile production
As Ukrinform previously reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in February, more than 70% of Russian Shahed-type attack drones over Kyiv and its surrounding areas were destroyed by interceptor drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment