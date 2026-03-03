Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Air Defense Elements, Military Infrastructure, Drone Control Points

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

"As part of efforts to reduce the military-economic and air defense potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes on targets in temporarily occupied territories," the statement said.

As a result, a radar station belonging to an S-300 surface-to-air missile system was hit in the village of Tytarivka, occupied Luhansk region.

Strikes also targeted a Sopka-2 air target detection radar and a Kasta-2E2 radar in temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck the location of a repair unit belonging to a Russian motor rifle brigade in Zachatívka, occupied Donetsk region. Enemy drone control points were also hit near the towns of Rodynske and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces struck 13 oil and gas facilities in the Russian Federation in January-February.

