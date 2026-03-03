Iran Threatens To Attack Europe If It Joins US-Israel Operation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Euronews, Ukrinform reports.

"In an official announcement in Tehran on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said that any action by Europeans will be regarded as an 'act of war' and met with a response targeting Europe's cities," the report said.

Tehran warned that such a move would be viewed as a direct provocation and would expand the country's retaliatory strikes to target European cities and countries.

"It would be an act of war. Any such act against Iran would be regarded as complicity with the aggressors. It would be regarded as an act of war against Iran," said Esmail Baghaei, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson.

He also noted that it would be "a shame" if these countries take sides with the aggressors, as they "have already done enough" against Iran.

On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes against the facilities of the Iranian regime. Iran subsequently attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan.

Later, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the morning of February 28.

