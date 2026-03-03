Merz At Meeting With Trump: Ukraine Must Preserve Its Territory And Security Interests

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Merz made the statement at a joint meetng with Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday ahead of their talks, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are on the same page in terms of getting this terrible regime in Tehran away, and we will talk about the day after what will happen then, if they are out. We have to talk about our trade agreement, which I would like to be in place as soon as possible, and we have to talk about Ukraine. There are too many bad guys in this world, actually, and this is an issue we have to talk about, because we all want to see this war coming to an end as soon as possible," Merz said.

He also stressed that "Ukraine has to preserve its territory and their security interests, and we will talk about that."

File photo: White House