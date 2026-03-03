Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market: High-Growth Opportunities For Investors To 2034 Delveinsight Merck, Janssen Pharma, Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Insmed Inc, Chugai Pharma, Keros Therap

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies in the market include - Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Keros Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Actelion, Gossamer Bio, Lung Biotechnology PBC, United Therapeutics, Gilead Science, Acceleron Pharma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

DelveInsight's “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market dynamics.

To Know in detail about the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report:



The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market size across the seven major markets (7MM) was estimated at around USD 6,971 million in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2024 and 2034.

In November 2025, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), announced that it plans to advance IKT-001 into a global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for PAH. The Phase 3 study, titled IMPROVE-PAH (IKT-001 for Measuring Pulmonary Vascular Resistance and Outcome Variables in a Phase 3 Evaluation of PAH), is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

In September 2025, AllRock Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies for cardiopulmonary and fibrotic diseases, announced a $50 million Series A financing round co-led by Versant Ventures and Westlake BioPartners. The funding will support the advancement of its lead candidate, ROC-101 an oral, first-in-class pan-rho-associated protein kinase (ROCK) inhibitor exclusively licensed from Sanofi into Phase 2 clinical trials. ROC-101 is being developed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (ILD-PH), both life-threatening conditions with poor five-year survival rates of 57% and 38%. By targeting inflammatory, proliferative, and fibrotic remodeling driven by both ROCK1 and ROCK2, ROC-101 holds promise to meet a major unmet need in these patient populations.

In August 2025, Cereno Scientific's lead candidate, CS1, has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for pulmonary arterial hypertension, acknowledging its promise as a novel and potentially disease-modifying therapy for this rare and severe condition.

In August 2025, VASTHERA Co., Ltd. announced FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to begin a Phase 1 trial for VTB-10, a novel candidate for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Developed via the company's proprietary Redoxizyme platform, VTB-10 is a first-in-class small molecule enzyme (Chemzyme) designed to mimic the function of peroxiredoxin (PRX), which is deficient in PAH lesions. Preclinical data showed that VTB-10 not only reversed abnormal vascular remodeling but also restored healthy endothelial function, offering a dual mechanism of action that sets it apart from current treatment options.

In March 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK), also known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, has shared initial results from its Phase 3 ZENITH trial evaluating WINREVAIR (sotatercept-csrk) versus placebo in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, Group 1 PH), classified as WHO functional class III or IV and at high risk of mortality, despite receiving the maximum tolerated background PAH therapy. With a median follow-up of 10.6 months (range: 0.3–26.1), WINREVAIR significantly reduced the relative risk of major morbidity and mortality events-including all-cause death, lung transplantation, or PAH-related hospitalization (≥24 hours)-by 76% (HR=0.24 [95% CI, 0.13–0.43]; p

In January 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced preliminary findings from its Phase 3 ZENITH trial assessing WINREVAIR (sotatercept-csrk) against placebo in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, Group 1 PH), specifically those categorized as WHO functional class III or IV and considered at high risk of mortality despite being on optimized background PAH treatment. Over a median follow-up period of 10.6 months (range: 0.3–26.1), WINREVAIR demonstrated a 76% reduction in the relative risk of major morbidity and mortality events-defined as all-cause death, lung transplant, or PAH-related hospitalization lasting 24 hours or more compared to placebo (HR=0.24 [95% CI, 0.13–0.43]; p

According to DelveInsight's estimates, Germany held the largest Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market in EU4 and the UK, valued at approximately USD 80 million in 2024, followed by France at USD 70 million, while Spain recorded the smallest PAH treatment market size at USD 45 million in the same year.

Several therapies are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period (2025–2034) for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment, including ralinepag (United Therapeutics), RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder) (Respira Therapeutics), Seralutinib (GB002) (Gossamer Bio), YUTREPIA (treprostinil) (Liquidia Technologies), and L606 (liposomal treprostinil) (Pharmosa Biopharm/Liquidia).

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in the 7MM was approximately 112,700 cases in 2024, with numbers projected to rise by 2034.

The United States holds the largest proportion of diagnosed prevalent PAH cases among the 7MM, comprising roughly 45% of the total patient population.

In 2024, Japan recorded the second-highest number of diagnosed PAH cases among the 7MM, with approximately 23,000 cases reported.

In 2024, EU4 and the UK reported around 26,000 treated PAH cases, with figures expected to rise by 2034.

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies: Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Keros Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Actelion, Gossamer Bio, Lung Biotechnology PBC, United Therapeutics, Gilead Science, Acceleron Pharma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies: AV-101, LTP001, KER-012, TPN171H, Treprostinil Palmitil, Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination), Sotatercept, Macitentan, ACT-293987, GB002 (seralutinib), Parenteral Treprostinil, Ralinepag, Selonsertib, Sotatercept, ubenimex, Olaparib, and others

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more affected with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension than males The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market dynamics.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview

When measured by right heart catheterization, pulmonary hypertension (PH) is defined as mean pulmonary artery pressure greater than 25 mm Hg at rest or greater than 30 mm Hg during activity. PH has been classified into five groups by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the basis of shared pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and available treatments.

Get a Free sample for the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Prevalent Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension epidemiology trends @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies and Key Companies



AV-101: Aerovate Therapeutics

LTP001: Novartis

KER-012: Keros Therapeutics

TPN171H: Vigonvita Life Sciences

Treprostinil Palmitil: Insmed Incorporated

Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination): Chugai Pharmaceutical

Sotatercept: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Macitentan: Janssen Pharmaceutical

ACT-293987: Actelion

GB002 (seralutinib): Gossamer Bio

Parenteral Treprostinil: Lung Biotechnology PBC

Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

Selonsertib: Gilead Sciences

Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

ubenimex: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Olaparib: AstraZeneca

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market share @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Landscape

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Strengths



Better understanding of disease pathophysiology and genetics has improved diagnosis and treatment, reducing mortality There have been significant developments in the treatment regime leading to the approval of novel therapies and more defined treatment guidelines

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Opportunities



Further research on diagnostic and prognostic blood biomarkers in asymptomatic or specific at-risk populations to improve diagnosis and develop novel treatment options The increasing prevalence of PAH, along with government support for the development of orphan drugs, provide companies with an excellent opportunity to invest in the PAH market

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies: Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Keros Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Actelion, Gossamer Bio, Lung Biotechnology PBC, United Therapeutics, Gilead Science, Acceleron Pharma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies: AV-101, LTP001, KER-012, TPN171H, Treprostinil Palmitil, Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination), Sotatercept, Macitentan, ACT-293987, GB002 (seralutinib), Parenteral Treprostinil, Ralinepag, Selonsertib, Sotatercept, ubenimex, Olaparib, and others

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension current marketed and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension emerging therapies

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market drivers and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

3. SWOT analysis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

9. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs

11. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Therapies

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers

16. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Barriers

17. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Appendix

18. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.