Chatspark Launches Unified Conversational AI Platform Combining Customer-Facing AI Agents And Real-Time Copilot For Enterprise Teams

"ChatSpark Conversational AI platform featuring AI Agents, AI Actions, and real-time CoPilot for enterprise automation and productivity."San Diego-based ChatSpark announces its Conversational AI platform featuring AI Agents, real-time AI Actions, and ChatSpark CoPilot, delivering measurable enterprise ROI through customer service automation and live API integrations.
San Diego, CA - March 3, 2026 - ChatSpark today announced the continued evolution of its Conversational AI platform, delivering both customer-facing AI Agents and ChatSpark CoPilot, a real-time AI assistant for internal teams. Together, the products create a unified system that automates external customer interactions while eliminating fragmented data and inefficiencies inside the organization.
As businesses face rising support costs, growing inbound volume, and disconnected software systems, ChatSpark provides a single AI infrastructure designed to execute real business operations across the full customer lifecycle.
ChatSpark AI Agents: Customer-Facing Automation That Executes Live Workflows
Traditional chatbots rely on static knowledge bases and scripted logic. ChatSpark AI Agents operate as agentic systems capable of executing real-time workflows through direct API integrations.
At the core of the platform is AI Actions, a real-time integration layer that connects CRMs, helpdesks, ecommerce systems, proprietary databases, and other business tools directly into live customer conversations.
Rather than generating generic responses, ChatSpark AI Agents execute real operations on behalf of customers, including:
Retrieving real-time order status
Creating and updating support tickets
Capturing and qualifying inbound leads
Scheduling appointments
Accessing internal documentation instantly
Updating CRM records automatically
The result is customer service automation that resolves issues instead of simply replying to them.
Proven Enterprise ROI
In a recent enterprise deployment, ChatSpark AI Agents delivered measurable results in just four months:
10,754 customer messages handled autonomously
98% AI resolution rate
153 new leads captured
66+ days of agent time saved
$47,880 in cost savings on approximately $4,000 in spend
These results demonstrate how AI Agents reduce operational expenses while maintaining consistent, high-quality customer engagement at scale.
Enterprise Customer Perspective
"ChatSpark has been managing two of our largest product lines over the past year. It currently handles an average of 1,831 chats per month without any human intervention. Since implementing it on our website, we've realized measurable savings of $119,225."
- Lorri G., Customer Service & Technical Support Manager, ITW
Introducing ChatSpark CoPilot: Real-Time AI for Internal Teams
Building on its customer-facing automation, ChatSpark is now extending the same AI Actions infrastructure to internal teams through ChatSpark CoPilot.
CoPilot deploys as a real-time AI sidebar directly inside the tools employees already use, including Gmail, Outlook, Zendesk, HubSpot, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Jira Service Management, ServiceNow, Intercom, HappyFox, and more.
By integrating live business data through secure API connections, CoPilot eliminates the need for tab switching, copy-pasting, and manual context gathering.
CoPilot enables teams to:
Generate contextual, on-brand email replies without leaving Gmail or Outlook
Retrieve live customer records, ticket history, and CRM data instantly
Access internal knowledge bases within support and sales tools
Trigger AI Actions such as creating records, adding notes, or updating fields
Eliminate fragmented data across disconnected systems
The productivity impact is immediate. Instead of toggling between a dozen applications to assemble context, employees receive unified, real-time intelligence within seconds.
One Unified AI Infrastructure Across the Customer Lifecycle
ChatSpark now delivers AI across both external customer interactions and internal operational workflows.
ChatSpark supports organizations across industries including SaaS, ecommerce, construction, manufacturing, real estate, professional services, and enterprise customer service operations.
ChatSpark is a Conversational AI platform purpose-built for real business operations. By combining AI Agents for customer-facing automation with ChatSpark CoPilot for internal team productivity, and connecting both to live business data through AI Actions, ChatSpark transforms how organizations handle every interaction from the first customer message to the final internal workflow.
