Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chatspark Launches Unified Conversational AI Platform Combining Customer-Facing AI Agents And Real-Time Copilot For Enterprise Teams


2026-03-03 03:08:11
(MENAFN- GetNews)


"ChatSpark Conversational AI platform featuring AI Agents, AI Actions, and real-time CoPilot for enterprise automation and productivity."San Diego-based ChatSpark announces its Conversational AI platform featuring AI Agents, real-time AI Actions, and ChatSpark CoPilot, delivering measurable enterprise ROI through customer service automation and live API integrations.

San Diego, CA - March 3, 2026 - ChatSpark today announced the continued evolution of its Conversational AI platform, delivering both customer-facing AI Agents and ChatSpark CoPilot, a real-time AI assistant for internal teams. Together, the products create a unified system that automates external customer interactions while eliminating fragmented data and inefficiencies inside the organization.

Website:

CoPilot Platform: platform/copilot

As businesses face rising support costs, growing inbound volume, and disconnected software systems, ChatSpark provides a single AI infrastructure designed to execute real business operations across the full customer lifecycle.

ChatSpark AI Agents: Customer-Facing Automation That Executes Live Workflows

Traditional chatbots rely on static knowledge bases and scripted logic. ChatSpark AI Agents operate as agentic systems capable of executing real-time workflows through direct API integrations.

At the core of the platform is AI Actions, a real-time integration layer that connects CRMs, helpdesks, ecommerce systems, proprietary databases, and other business tools directly into live customer conversations.

Rather than generating generic responses, ChatSpark AI Agents execute real operations on behalf of customers, including:

  • Retrieving real-time order status

  • Creating and updating support tickets

  • Capturing and qualifying inbound leads

  • Scheduling appointments

  • Accessing internal documentation instantly

  • Updating CRM records automatically


The result is customer service automation that resolves issues instead of simply replying to them.

Proven Enterprise ROI

In a recent enterprise deployment, ChatSpark AI Agents delivered measurable results in just four months:

  • 10,754 customer messages handled autonomously

  • 98% AI resolution rate

  • 153 new leads captured

  • 66+ days of agent time saved

  • $47,880 in cost savings on approximately $4,000 in spend


These results demonstrate how AI Agents reduce operational expenses while maintaining consistent, high-quality customer engagement at scale.

Enterprise Customer Perspective

"ChatSpark has been managing two of our largest product lines over the past year. It currently handles an average of 1,831 chats per month without any human intervention. Since implementing it on our website, we've realized measurable savings of $119,225."

- Lorri G., Customer Service & Technical Support Manager, ITW

Introducing ChatSpark CoPilot: Real-Time AI for Internal Teams

Building on its customer-facing automation, ChatSpark is now extending the same AI Actions infrastructure to internal teams through ChatSpark CoPilot.

CoPilot deploys as a real-time AI sidebar directly inside the tools employees already use, including Gmail, Outlook, Zendesk, HubSpot, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Jira Service Management, ServiceNow, Intercom, HappyFox, and more.

By integrating live business data through secure API connections, CoPilot eliminates the need for tab switching, copy-pasting, and manual context gathering.

CoPilot enables teams to:

  • Generate contextual, on-brand email replies without leaving Gmail or Outlook

  • Retrieve live customer records, ticket history, and CRM data instantly

  • Access internal knowledge bases within support and sales tools

  • Trigger AI Actions such as creating records, adding notes, or updating fields

  • Eliminate fragmented data across disconnected systems


The productivity impact is immediate. Instead of toggling between a dozen applications to assemble context, employees receive unified, real-time intelligence within seconds.

Learn more: platform/copilot

One Unified AI Infrastructure Across the Customer Lifecycle

ChatSpark now delivers AI across both external customer interactions and internal operational workflows.

ChatSpark AI Agents ChatSpark CoPilot
Audience: External customers Audience: Internal teams
Runs on: Website, messaging, omnichannel Runs inside: Gmail, Outlook, Zendesk, HubSpot, Salesforce + more
Primary value: 24/7 customer automation Primary value: Eliminate fragmented data, multiply productivity
Integration layer: AI Actions via customer channels Integration layer: Real-time AI sidebar inside enterprise tools


Both products share the same AI Actions framework, enabling live API connectivity that powers real business execution across departments.

Built for SMB to Enterprise

ChatSpark supports organizations across industries including SaaS, ecommerce, construction, manufacturing, real estate, professional services, and enterprise customer service operations.

The platform includes:

  • AI Agents for customer-facing conversations across 95+ languages

  • AI Actions for real-time integrations with CRMs, helpdesks, ecommerce platforms, and proprietary databases

  • ChatSpark CoPilot for internal team productivity

  • Advanced analytics and ROI tracking

  • Role-based access control and enterprise-grade security

  • Full REST API access


Businesses can begin with a 14-day free trial at

About ChatSpark

ChatSpark is a Conversational AI platform purpose-built for real business operations. By combining AI Agents for customer-facing automation with ChatSpark CoPilot for internal team productivity, and connecting both to live business data through AI Actions, ChatSpark transforms how organizations handle every interaction from the first customer message to the final internal workflow.

For more information, visit

MENAFN03032026003238003268ID1110813895



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search