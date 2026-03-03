MENAFN - GetNews) Top 10 Screws Factory in China1. Fasto Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fasto operates with a systems-focused approach rather than acting purely as a catalog supplier. With over two decades of export experience and production resources in Ningbo and Tianjin, the company concentrates on fastening solutions for demanding environments such as metal roofing, solar mounting systems, and steel construction.

A core specialization is bimetal self-drilling screws, combining stainless steel corrosion resistance with a hardened carbon steel drilling tip. This process requires precise welding control and heat treatment stability, which many standard manufacturers find difficult to maintain consistently.

In addition to engineered SDS products, Fasto supplies stainless screws and application-focused fastening solutions, allowing buyers to consolidate sourcing under a technically capable supplier. For projects where installation reliability and long-term durability matter, this approach is often valued by international contractors.

2. Haiyan Booming Fastener Co., Ltd.

Located within the Haiyan fastener cluster, this manufacturer focuses on standard machine screws and conventional fasteners. Production is volume-oriented and suitable for buyers requiring stable supply of common specifications with limited customization needs.

3. Handan Yongnian Saichao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Based in Yongnian's high-output manufacturing region, Saichao specializes in carbon steel fasteners produced to GB and ASTM standards. Competitive pricing and strong capacity make it suitable for cost-sensitive bulk orders, though stainless capability and engineering services are more limited.

4. Ningbo Anbor Hardware Co., Ltd.

Anbor concentrates on niche categories such as silo bolts and agricultural hardware. Buyers sourcing these specific products may benefit from their specialization, while broader projects typically require additional suppliers.

5. Haiyan Yihan Fasteners Co., Ltd.

This company focuses primarily on furniture screws, including chipboard and wood screws. Production is optimized for furniture manufacturing and interior construction applications, though product diversity outside this segment is limited.

6. Handan Yongnian Shuaiyu Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

A mid-sized manufacturer known for handling small-batch and non-standard orders. Suitable for buyers testing new designs or pilot products. Engineering depth and production scale are smaller compared with large export-oriented factories.

7. Ningbo Geobo Hardware Co., Ltd.

Geobo's strength lies in surface treatment and secondary processing, including pre-applied locking coatings and specialized finishes. The company often works as a processing partner rather than a full-system fastener supplier.

8. Haiyan Hengye Fastener Co., Ltd.

Specialized mainly in hex wood screws (DIN 571). Production consistency within this category is strong, although buyers requiring broader product ranges may need multiple sourcing partners.

9. Ningbo Sokun Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Operating under a hybrid trading and manufacturing model, Sokun sources products across multiple factories and helps consolidate mixed shipments. Engineering capability relies more on partner factories than internal production.

10. Ningbo Zhenhai Zhaoyang Hardware Co., Ltd.

Focused on precision small fasteners and turned components used in electronics and light mechanical assemblies. Strength lies in tighter tolerances rather than structural fastening applications.

Why Fasto Stands OutTechnology Difference

Many factories specialize either in carbon steel or standard stainless products. Bimetal screw production requires controlled welding between stainless steel and hardened carbon steel, combined with accurate heat treatment and drilling validation.

This allows a single fastener to deliver both corrosion resistance and drilling performance in structural steel applications - a capability not commonly available among standard fastener producers.

Export Experience

While many regional manufacturers primarily serve domestic or entry-level export markets, long-term export experience supports smoother communication with international buyers. Familiarity with overseas standards, documentation requirements, and installation environments helps reduce project risk during procurement.

Quality Systems

Modern international buyers increasingly require process stability rather than simple batch inspection. Structured quality systems support:



Stable hardness control

Traceable material batches Consistent coating performance

These factors are especially important for outdoor and stainless fastening applications.

How to Choose a Reliable Screws Factory

Before placing large orders, buyers commonly evaluate several factors:



Factory history - manufacturers operating for 20+ years typically maintain more stable supply chains.

Testing documentation - reliable suppliers can provide SGS reports or extended salt spray testing depending on coating systems.

Sample response speed - fast and technically clear sample confirmation often reflects future cooperation efficiency. R&D flexibility - engineering-driven suppliers provide solutions and adjustments rather than only catalog products.

Conclusion

China's fastener industry offers enormous manufacturing diversity, but suppliers serve very different purposes. Some focus on cost-efficient standardized production, while others specialize in niche categories or engineered fastening solutions.

For global buyers, long-term success depends less on securing the lowest price and more on selecting suppliers capable of supporting real application environments. Manufacturers with engineering capability, stable export experience, and advanced stainless or bimetal fastening technologies increasingly define supply reliability in modern projects.

Choosing the right partner early often determines whether installations operate smoothly over time or develop maintenance challenges later.

