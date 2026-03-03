Queens Car Accident Lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez Explains New York's Serious Injury Threshold

QUEENS, NY - Individuals injured in motor vehicle accidents in New York must meet strict legal requirements before they can pursue compensation for pain and suffering. Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) explains how the state's serious injury threshold works and what evidence accident victims need to build a successful case.

According to Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez, New York's No-Fault insurance system creates a significant legal barrier for injured parties seeking to file lawsuits. Under New York Insurance Law Section 5104(a), most accident victims cannot immediately sue for damages unless their injuries meet the statutory definition of a serious injury or their basic economic losses exceed the $50,000 No-Fault coverage cap. "Understanding the serious injury threshold is one of the most important steps for anyone injured in a car accident," explains Sanchez. "Without meeting these legal requirements, cases can be dismissed even when the other driver was clearly at fault."

Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez notes that New York Insurance Law Section 5102(d) lists nine specific categories of injuries that qualify as serious. Four categories are straightforward and tied to objective medical events: death, dismemberment, loss of a fetus, and fracture. Any broken bone, regardless of severity, automatically meets the threshold.

The remaining categories require substantial medical documentation and often lead to the most litigation. Sanchez emphasizes that permanent loss of use of a body organ or member requires proof of total and permanent loss, such as paralysis or blindness. Permanent consequential limitation of use must show that the function is permanently reduced in a meaningful way, while a significant limitation of use does not need to be permanent but must represent a serious restriction with quantified medical evidence.

Attorney Sanchez highlights that one of the most commonly litigated categories involves a medically determined, non-permanent injury that prevents victims from performing substantially all of their normal daily activities for at least 90 days within the first 180 days following the accident. This category requires careful documentation, including daily journals of missed activities, physician notes confirming disability, and employment records showing lost time.

The firm handles cases throughout Queens and New York City, working with clients who have suffered injuries ranging from herniated discs and torn ligaments to fractures and significant disfigurement. Sanchez points out that subjective complaints of pain are insufficient under New York law. "Courts require objective medical proof such as MRIs revealing herniated discs, CT scans documenting torn ligaments, or quantitative measurements showing specific percentage loss of range of motion," she notes.

Insurance companies frequently challenge serious injury claims using well-established defense strategies. Sanchez advises that gaps in medical treatment are often used to suggest injuries were minor or had healed, while defendants commonly argue that symptoms stem from pre-existing degenerative conditions rather than the accident. "Countering these arguments requires medical testimony explaining how the accident specifically aggravated a prior condition or that the plaintiff was asymptomatic until the crash," she adds.

An important exception to the serious injury threshold applies to motorcyclists. Motorcycles are excluded from New York's No-Fault insurance system, which means injured riders can bring lawsuits against at-fault drivers for any injury without having to prove it falls within the statutory categories. "This creates a very different legal landscape for motorcycle accident claims compared to accidents involving cars, trucks, or buses," Sanchez observes.

For accident victims seeking to meet the serious injury threshold, building a strong case requires diagnostic imaging, specialist opinions from treating physicians such as orthopedic surgeons or neurologists, and quantitative measurements providing concrete proof of functional limitations. Consistency of care strengthens credibility and ensures medical records accurately reflect the ongoing impact of injuries.

For those facing challenges navigating New York's No-Fault system and serious injury requirements, consulting an experienced personal injury attorney may help protect rights and secure appropriate compensation. Early legal intervention allows for proper evidence preservation and medical documentation from the outset.

