New Children's Book Touché Inspires Young Readers To Dream Big, Set Goals, And Believe In Themselves

"A story of determination, fun, and hands-on learning now opens doors for children to take ownership of their dreams."Touché: A Child's Goal Setting Book is a fun, interactive, and inspirational guide for children. Based on the life of Todd J. Griffee, a Notre Dame All-American fencer, the book combines rhymes, storytelling, and hands-on exercises to teach kids the power of goal-setting, perseverance, and self-belief. With opportunities to write, draw, and brainstorm, it is ideal for families, classrooms, and group reading.

Aurora, Illinois - Published by Kharis Publishing, Touché: A Child's Goal Setting Book by Bonnie Jo Griffee is more than just a storybook. It is an interactive guide that empowers children to dream, plan, and take action toward achieving their goals. Blending rhymes, real-life inspiration, and creative exercises, this book brings the message of possibility to life in a way children can understand and embrace.

Inspired by the life story of Todd J. Griffee, a Notre Dame All-American fencer and author of Touché: A Notre Dame All-American Fencer's Spiritual Guide to Success, the book demonstrates that no goal is too big when paired with focus, determination, and belief in oneself. Todd's mantra,“Nothing's Impossible,” shines throughout the pages, providing children with a model of persistence and hope.

Bonnie Jo Griffee, a veteran educator with 25 years of experience teaching grades kindergarten through four and serving as an instructional coach, brings her love for children, literacy, and creative learning to this book. She carefully designed the book to be interactive, inviting children to write, draw, or even scribble ideas as they follow Todd's journey from a determined young boy to a champion fencer.

“Touché is the kind of book that sparks meaningful conversations between children, parents, teachers, and friends,” Griffee said.“It shows young readers that setting goals, planning, and believing in themselves is not only possible but fun and rewarding.”

The book includes a mix of storytelling, vocabulary lessons, fencing facts, and guided goal-setting exercises. Each section encourages reflection, creativity, and action. It is ideal for family reading, classroom use, or independent exploration.

Praise for Touché

“Touché is a fun, inspiring read that combines playful rhymes with real-life lessons about setting and reaching goals. My students and my own child were so inspired to see how someone their age could turn a big dream into reality. This isn't just a storybook-it's a guide, a journal, and a source of encouragement all in one.”- Jennifer Oakley, Director of Literacy

“Touché encourages children to dream big while giving them practical tools to make those dreams come true. Bonnie Jo Griffee has created a book that entertains, teaches, and empowers.”- Tabitha Henry, Literacy Coach, Portage Township Schools

“This book is an absolute gem. It teaches kids that nothing is impossible when they believe in themselves and work toward their goals. It sparks creativity, confidence, and meaningful family or classroom conversations.”- Marianna Moschos, Educator and Businesswoman

The story follows Todd from his childhood dreams to becoming a two-time All-American fencer at the University of Notre Dame. Along the way, children learn about goal setting, planning, overcoming obstacles, and celebrating success. With guided exercises, kids are invited to identify their interests, visualize their achievements, and map out the steps needed to reach them.

Touché: A Child's Goal Setting Book is available now, and the ebook is currently available for just 0.99$:



Amazon:

Barnes & Noble: Kharis Publishing:

Whether in a classroom, at home, or with friends, Touché encourages children to take the first steps toward their dreams. With rhymes, illustrations, and interactive exercises, it is designed to be revisited again and again as children grow, learn, and aim higher.

For parents, educators, and mentors who want to plant seeds of ambition, creativity, and confidence, this book is an invaluable resource. It proves that with focus, perseverance, and belief in oneself, nothing is impossible.

Start your child's journey today. Dream, set goals, take action, and celebrate every success. Touché is more than a story-it is the start of a lifetime of possibilities.