ABBA Bail Bonds Launches Free Bail Program For Expectant Mothers And Mothers Of Young Children

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ABBA Bail Bonds today announced the launch of a new community program offering free bail bonds to expectant mothers and mothers with children at home. The initiative aims to keep families together and ensure no child grows up without their mother due to an inability to post bail.

The program provides free bail bonds up to $50,000 for two groups: pregnant women who are at least eight months along, and mothers with three or more children at home. The goal is to prevent women from giving birth while incarcerated and to ensure children maintain stability with their mothers present during what is often the most difficult time in a family's life.

"No child should have to wonder where their mother is. No woman should have to give birth in a jail cell," said Jane Un, owner of ABBA Bail Bonds. "We started this program because we believe in second chances and we believe in keeping families whole. When a mother can stay home with her kids, those kids see that change is possible. That's what we're fighting for."

Program Requirements

To qualify for the free bail bond program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The charge must be non-violent in nature. The bail amount must be $50,000 or less. Expectant mothers must be at least eight months pregnant. A working co-signer must agree to vouch for the applicant. The applicant must demonstrate prior employment or proof of income.

Life Coaching Services

In addition to the free bail program, ABBA Bail Bonds offers complimentary life coaching services to all clients. The company believes that bail is just the first step and that true change requires ongoing support, guidance, and resources.

"Getting someone out of jail is only part of what we do," said Un. "We want to make sure our clients have the tools they need to turn their lives around. That's why we offer free life coaching to everyone we work with. We're not just in the bail business. We're in the business of helping women rebuild their lives."

About ABBA Bail Bonds

ABBA Bail Bonds is a Los Angeles based bail bond company committed to serving its community with compassion and integrity. Beyond traditional bail services, the company provides free life coaching to all clients, reflecting its belief that everyone deserves support and a path forward. For more information, visit .