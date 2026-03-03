My Green Michigan Expands Statewide Food Waste Infrastructure With Industrial Depackaging

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- My Green Michigan, the largest Michigan-owned food waste recycler, has begun operating its Tiger Depack HS90 industrial depackaging unit, expanding statewide capacity to process packaged food at scale.

The new system, which began operations in mid-December, provides large-scale depackaging of expired, damaged, or recalled food products. It separates organic material from its packaging and prepares it for composting instead of landfill disposal, allowing more food to be recovered and returned to productive use.

Designed for grocery chains, food manufacturers, processing facilities, and distribution operations managing high volumes of packaged food waste, the service accommodates bulk, palletized, and gaylord material. The Tiger Depack HS90, the largest depackager in its class, positions My Green Michigan to serve a broader range of commercial and institutional partners across the state.

With industrial depackaging now operational, My Green Michigan expects a significant increase in statewide diversion capacity.

“The Depack could easily help MGM divert an additional 10,000+ tons of food from landfill this year-and we haven't even come close to maximum capacity,” said Lee Hammond, Jr., Partner at My Green Michigan.“This is about building real infrastructure, systems that allow Michigan to manage food waste responsibly at scale.”

Food waste is a significant national issue: nearly 40% of all food produced in the United States is wasted, and roughly 24% of all material sent to U.S. landfills is food waste-making it the single most landfilled material in the country. When organic material decomposes in low-oxygen landfill environments, it generates methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than CO2. Composting helps build healthier soils, supports agriculture, strengthens community resilience, and reduces landfill dependency.

For manufacturers and retailers, the new capability offers a regional solution for managing packaged organics that require separation prior to composting. For municipalities, it strengthens statewide processing infrastructure, ensuring reliable, scalable outlets for diverted material.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening Michigan's food waste infrastructure,” said Zac Spector, Managing Director of My Green Michigan.“We're expanding the capacity needed to keep valuable organic material in circulation and out of landfills.”

The Tiger Depack HS90 is currently serving commercial and institutional partners across Michigan.

For more information about My Green Michigan's industrial depackaging services, visit mygreenmi or contact....