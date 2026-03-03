Hormuz Closure Supercharges Oil Rally As Markets Brace For $100+

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has dramatically accelerated the pace of the global oil price surge, transforming what began as a geopolitical risk premium into a fast-building supply shock with the potential to push crude decisively towards - and possibly beyond - $100 per barrel.

Global energy markets were rattled after Iran's Revolutionary Guard declared the strategic waterway closed, triggering an immediate scramble across trading desks. With nearly a third of global seaborne crude exports passing through the strait in 2025, the blockade represents not just a symbolic escalation but a direct threat to physical supply flows.

The reaction has been swift and forceful. Brent crude futures were up $6.05, or 7.8 per cent, at $83.79 a barrel by 1143 GMT after touching their highest since July 2024 at $85.12. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $5.31, or 7.5 per cent, to $76.54 after hitting its highest since June at $77.53.

The speed of the rally underscores how quickly sentiment has shifted from caution to outright supply anxiety.

What has intensified the surge is the scale of the disruption. Maritime intelligence data indicate that shipping traffic through the corridor has dropped by as much as 80 per cent, with roughly 150 vessels stranded in or around the strait. At least five tankers have reportedly been damaged. War-risk insurance premiums have jumped to six-year highs, and many shipowners are refusing Gulf charters altogether.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20 to 21 million barrels per day of crude and refined products - about one-fifth of global oil consumption - according to the US Energy Information Administration. It is also responsible for around one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas trade, much of it from Qatar. Nearly 70 per cent of the crude passing through the waterway heads to Asia, with China, India, Japan and South Korea among the largest buyers.

Even a partial disruption at that scale tightens global balances almost instantly. Inventories in major consuming nations are not abundant, and Opec+ spare capacity - largely concentrated in Saudi Arabia and the UAE - cannot fully offset a sustained blockade if exports cannot physically move through Hormuz.

Analysts note that Gulf producers had front-loaded shipments in anticipation of escalation, which may cushion the immediate blow. However, if tankers continue to avoid the region and insurance constraints persist, the physical shortfall could deepen within days. The oil market is particularly sensitive to“prompt” supply - barrels available for immediate delivery - and that segment is now under acute strain.

History suggests oil can spike sharply on Hormuz disruptions. During previous tanker attacks in 2019, prices surged temporarily before stabilising as flows resumed. But the current scenario is materially different: a declared closure, widespread vessel withdrawal and a collapse in traffic volumes. If the blockade lasts more than a few weeks, the supply deficit could widen dramatically.

Several global banks and energy consultancies have warned that a sustained shutdown could drive Brent comfortably above $100 per barrel. In a severe scenario involving weeks of restricted flows and infrastructure damage, prices could test $110 to $120, particularly if speculative buying amplifies physical tightness.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE do maintain pipelines that bypass the strait, but those routes cannot fully replace the volumes typically shipped via Hormuz. Meanwhile, rerouting tankers around the Cape of Good Hope adds weeks to delivery times, inflating freight costs and tightening short-term supply further. Shipping rates have already spiked, and additional insurance premiums are adding thousands of dollars per voyage - costs that ultimately feed into end-consumer fuel prices.

The acceleration in oil prices reflects not just lost barrels but rising uncertainty. Traders are now pricing in a higher probability of prolonged disruption rather than a short-lived standoff. Each additional day of limited traffic compounds the squeeze.

Although the United States is a net energy producer and less dependent on Middle Eastern imports than in past decades, it remains exposed to global price benchmarks. A sustained Brent rally above $100 would inevitably lift US gasoline and diesel prices. At the same time, higher crude prices would provide a windfall for US shale producers, potentially prompting increased drilling if elevated levels persist.

The decisive factor remains duration. A brief closure followed by rapid de-escalation could see prices retrace some gains. But a multi-week blockade - particularly one accompanied by further tanker damage or infrastructure strikes - would accelerate the rally and harden expectations of triple-digit oil.

However, for now, markets are trading on momentum and fear of tightening supply. With roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and major gas flows effectively hostage to events in a narrow maritime corridor, the Hormuz blockade has transformed geopolitical tension into a powerful catalyst for an accelerating oil surge - one that could soon redefine the global energy price landscape.