​UAE Government Briefing: Security Stable, Markets Secure As Iranian Attacks Enter Fourth Day

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 10:26 PM



By:

Sahim Salim Haneen Dajani



From defence readiness to de-escalation efforts, officials detail the UAE's coordinated national response

Senior officials detailed the UAE's cross-sector response during a government media briefing Tuesday, outlining measures across defence, aviation, markets and public services while stressing continuity and preparedness as Iran continued attacks on the country and Gulf states for a fourth day.

The briefing featured representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and the Ministry of State for International Cooperation, each addressing developments within their respective sectors and reaffirming the country's readiness.

Security situation stable nationwide

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the security situation remains stable across the UAE, with preparedness levels at their highest.

Field capacity includes:



3,200 specialised vehicles

Over 4,100 traffic and security patrols

Armed rapid-response units Coordination with more than 25 national entities.

Ministry of Defence: Interception operations ongoing

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that none of the injuries recorded since the start of the Iranian strikes were caused directly by attacks, but occurred as a result of interception operations.

Updated figures include:



11 ballistic missiles and 123 drones intercepted today; one ballistic missile landed within the State without causing human casualties

812 drones detected since the escalation began (755 intercepted, 57 fell within the State)

186 ballistic missiles detected as launched towards the UAE (172 destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, one landed within the State)

8 cruise missiles detected and destroyed 3 fatalities and 68 minor injuries.

Capacity upped to 48 flights per hour

The UAE has opened safe air corridors with GCC countries, enabling capacity of up to 48 flights per hour as air traffic gradually resumes.

Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri confirmed:



17,980 passengers transported since March 1

More than 80 additional flights scheduled (27,000+ capacity)

Exceptional flight operations underway UAE bearing accommodation costs for stranded passengers.

No supply chain disruptions; 4-6 month stockpile secured

Bin Touq confirmed the UAE maintains a strategic stockpile of essential goods sufficient to cover market needs for four to six months.

Key measures include:



Imports proceeding according to approved plans

No indicators of supply chain disruption

Digital monitoring across 600 retail outlets

Over 420 inspection campaigns conducted Strict action against price manipulation, hoarding and fraud

UAE reaffirms diplomatic position, calls for de-escalation

Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy said the UAE has not allowed its territory to be used in any military action against Iran, reiterating the country's consistent call for de-escalation and dialogue.

She said the recent attacks occurred“without regard for the UAE's clear and repeatedly affirmed position,” stressing that military solutions generate further instability.

While affirming the UAE's legitimate right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, she said the country does not seek to widen the confrontation.