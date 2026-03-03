Pwc Projects $127 Billion Moon Economy - But Energy Infrastructure May Be The Real Bottleneck

NASA has recently announced major changes to its Moon landing program, Artemis. While crewed missions to the lunar surface were planned for 2028, the administration decided to add a preparatory step to test commercial landers in Earth's orbit a year earlier, in 2027. This change is meant to reduce risks and represents a shift toward more incremental mission design following recent Artemis delays and safety concerns exposed in February. Despite that, experts claim that transportation issues are just one part of the equation.

The latest PwC Lunar Market Assessment also highlights the growing economic importance of the Moon economy, projecting total revenues of $127.3 billion by 2050, and identifies solar energy systems as one of the priority technologies.

However, according to Mihails Šcepanskis, CEO of Deep Space Energy, it is crucial to understand that solar power will not be an ultimate solution for lunar surface operations, and alternatives must be explored before any long-term mission begins to unlock that economic potential.

Currently, solar power is one of the main proposed energy sources for the future Moon economy. However, conditions on the Moon are far more challenging than on Earth, as one lunar night is equal to approximately 14 days on Earth – a period during which solar panels stop generating power, leaving only batteries and non-solar power to support the systems. Also, during the nighttime, temperatures can fall below –170°C, requiring additional energy to heat both equipment and batteries.

Against that backdrop, major powers worldwide are increasingly positioning nuclear energy as a foundation for long-term lunar activity. Last month, NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy committed to developing a lunar surface fission reactor by 2030. Russia has also signalled plans to pursue a nuclear-powered lunar station concept in the mid-2030s.

According to Šcepanskis, the importance of mobility on the Moon should not be overlooked when discussing future energy systems. While large fission reactors may eventually power stationary lunar bases, they are localised solutions and do not address the operational needs of mobile platforms.

He argues that sustained exploration and resource assessment, both critical to the development of a functioning Moon economy, will depend on compact, non-solar energy technologies such as radioisotope-based power systems.

For example, companies like Deep Space Energy are developing compact radioisotope power systems designed for mobility. Šcepanskis shared that the primary constraint in scaling such systems is the limited availability and high cost of space-grade radioisotope fuel.

Unlike traditional thermoelectric radioisotope generators currently used in deep space and planetary missions, Deep Space Energy uses a modified Stirling-based conversion approach.

In the past, Stirling systems have been associated with reliability trade-offs due to multiple moving components.

Šcepanskis said that the novel design addresses that limitation by replacing the conventional dual free-piston configuration with a simplified thermo-acoustic architecture. In return, it reduces the number of moving parts to a single piston and eliminates the need for a resonator. Conversion efficiency with such a system is increased up to five times.

Such technology is designed to use Americium-241 sourced from commercial nuclear waste, offering an alternative pathway within constrained space-grade isotope supply chains.

About Deep Space Energy

Deep Space Energy (DSE) is a Latvian startup company founded in 2022. The company is developing a new radioisotope power generator for space that uses the heat produced by the nuclear self-decay of radioisotopes – materials extractable from waste of commercial nuclear reactors. The product aims for applications in deep space science missions, lunar surface missions and high-value defence satellites. The company is the first from Latvia to be selected in the NATO DIANA programme, and it also received funding from the European Space Agency through technology development contracts as well as the ESA BIC program, financial support from the Latvian government, as well as VC funds (Outlast Fund) and private investors (Linas Sargautis). DSE also operates in the UK under the name Deep Space Energy Limited.

