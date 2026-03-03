Commerce Department Holds Talks With Industry Amid Geo-Political Tensions

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Commerce (DoC) convened a stakeholder consultation to assess the evolving geo-political situation and its potential impact on India's export-import (EXIM) cargo flows and the broader export ecosystem.

Stakeholders reviewed changes in shipping routes and transit times, vessel scheduling adjustments, container and equipment availability, and trends in freight and insurance costs. The implications for time-sensitive exports were also examined.

Discussions focused on maintaining predictability in cargo movement, reducing avoidable delays, and ensuring smooth documentation and payment processes for exporters and importers.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Suchindra Misra, Special Secretary, DoC, and Lav Agarwal, Director, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Representatives from logistics operators, shipping lines and freight forwarders, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Reserve Bank of India, export promotion bodies and other agencies attended the discussion.

Focus on Continuity and Resilience

Officials reiterated the Government's priority of ensuring continuity in EXIM logistics and minimising disruptions to trade flows. The approach, they said, would remain facilitative and coordinated, with emphasis on supply chain resilience and protection of exporters' interests, particularly MSMEs. Ensuring that essential imports for domestic production and consumption remain unaffected was also highlighted.

Stakeholders agreed to maintain close, real-time coordination to monitor route and capacity developments, surcharges, and equipment availability.

Measures to support time-sensitive segments such as perishables, pharmaceuticals and high-value manufactured goods were discussed, along with the need to strengthen facilitation at ports and inland container depots to avoid congestion and delays.

Government Support Measures

The government indicated it is ready to offer procedural flexibility in export-related authorisations in cases of genuine disruption, coordinate with Customs authorities to ensure smooth clearances, and engage with financial and insurance institutions to support exporters.

Continued Inter-ministerial Coordination

The Commerce Department said it will continue close engagement with stakeholders to address emerging issues promptly. It noted that India has navigated global disruptions in recent years and remains committed to maintaining its position as a stable and reliable trading partner.

(KNN Bureau)

