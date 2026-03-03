2025 Judged An Excellent Year For Swiss Wine
-
This is seven million litres more than in the previous year (+9.3%), as announced by the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) on Tuesday. However, this is around nine million litres less than the ten-year average of 90 million litres.
The 2025 wine year began dry and mild, and flowering was also positive, it added. The rather early harvest was sometimes affected by rain at the end of August and in September.
Harvest volumes varied depending on the region. With a harvest volume of 13.7 million litres, German-speaking Switzerland recorded the largest increase of almost a third. In western Switzerland, the increase was more modest at 6.3% to 64.4 million litres.More More Best of SRG content How wine and cheese help shape Swiss politics
