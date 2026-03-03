This is seven million litres more than in the previous year (+9.3%), as announced by the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) on Tuesday. However, this is around nine million litres less than the ten-year average of 90 million litres.

The 2025 wine year began dry and mild, and flowering was also positive, it added. The rather early harvest was sometimes affected by rain at the end of August and in September.

Harvest volumes varied depending on the region. With a harvest volume of 13.7 million litres, German-speaking Switzerland recorded the largest increase of almost a third. In western Switzerland, the increase was more modest at 6.3% to 64.4 million litres.

This content was published on Jan 9, 2026 Aperitifs are more central to political life in French-speaking Switzerland than in the German-speaking regions, reflecting cultural differences.