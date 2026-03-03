Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Shoe Company On Exceeds CHF3 Billion In Sales For The First Time

Swiss Shoe Company On Exceeds CHF3 Billion In Sales For The First Time


2026-03-03 02:13:07
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) For the first time, the Zurich-based shoe and apparel manufacturer generated sales of more than CHF3 billion (about $3.81 billion). At the same time, it succeeded in improving profitability. This content was published on March 3, 2026 - 13:50 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Laufschuhfirma On erstmals mit über 3 Milliarden Franken Umsatz Original Read more: Laufschuhfirma On erstmals mit über 3 Milliarden Franken U

Sales rose by 30% to CHF 3.01 billion in its 15th anniversary year, On announced on Tuesday. The strong Swiss franc slowed development, resulting in growth of 36% at constant exchange rates.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The main drivers were the dynamic development in Asia-Pacific and above-average growth in the clothing and accessories business. Sales in Asia almost doubled to CHF511 million.

In its largest market, the Americas (North and South America), the Zurich-based group, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, generated sales of CHF1.74 billion. This is 18% more than in the previous year. In the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, the figure was CHF763 million, an increase of 32%.

More More Is Swiss footwear brand On getting too greedy for its own good?

This content was published on Jan 19, 2024 The Zurich-based firm has been accused of making high profits at the expense of Vietnamese workers and Swiss customers.

Read more: Is Swiss footwear brand On getting too greedy for its own

MENAFN03032026000210011054ID1110813469



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search