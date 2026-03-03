Swiss Shoe Company On Exceeds CHF3 Billion In Sales For The First Time
Sales rose by 30% to CHF 3.01 billion in its 15th anniversary year, On announced on Tuesday. The strong Swiss franc slowed development, resulting in growth of 36% at constant exchange rates.+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The main drivers were the dynamic development in Asia-Pacific and above-average growth in the clothing and accessories business. Sales in Asia almost doubled to CHF511 million.
In its largest market, the Americas (North and South America), the Zurich-based group, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, generated sales of CHF1.74 billion. This is 18% more than in the previous year. In the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, the figure was CHF763 million, an increase of 32%.More More Is Swiss footwear brand On getting too greedy for its own good?
