NGU Soldiers Repel Mechanized Assault By Russian Forces Near Dobropillia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the National Guard on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, on the morning of December 22, four enemy columns were spotted moving towards Dobropillia in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov”.

“During the assault on the city, the enemy used 24 armored vehicles,” the National Guard reported, specifying that the attack was carried out by units of the Russian Marine Corps.

Video: 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov”

According to military sources, the strikes destroyed: 2 tanks; 2 tanks in cooperation with other units. In addition, the following were hit: armored combat vehicles - 6 units; tanks - 6 units; armored personnel carrier - 1 unit; quad bike - 1 unit; personnel - 4 Russian military personnel.

“Mining carried out by Lasar's Group drones and engineering units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov' played a significant role in stopping the enemy,” the National Guard added.

The elimination of enemy personnel who participated in the assault is currently underway.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troop in manpower from February 24, 2022, to December 22, 2025, reached about 1,197,860 people.

Photo: NGU